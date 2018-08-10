 Belarus releases DW journalist Paulyuk Bykowski | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Belarus releases DW journalist Paulyuk Bykowski

A Deutsche Welle journalist who was detained in Belarus has been freed. Paulyuk Bykowski was one of a group accused of hacking into state news.

Paulyuk Bykowski (Facebook/Pavluk Bykovsky)

DW journalist Paulyuk Bykowski, who was arrested by investigators in Belarus on allegations of computer hacking, was freed on Friday.

Bykowski was among a group accused of breaking into the computer systems of state-run news agency BelTA.

Bykowski's arrest on Wednesday had followed the detention of at least four journalists from popular news sites in the country. The group had been accused of unlawfully accessing news from the state news agency.

Police searched the offices of media organizations and journalists' apartments, seizing computer equipment and bank cards.

After the arrests, DW lodged a protest with the Belarusian ambassador in Berlin and demanded Bykowski's immediate release. It stressed that the rule of law must apply to accredited journalists.

Read more: Opinion: So why is Belarus really arresting journalists?

Watch video 01:54
Now live
01:54 mins.

DW reporter among journalists detained in Belarus

Earlier on Thursday, the German Journalists Association (DJV) had also appealed for Bykowski to be released. DJV chairman Frank Überall urged the German government to use its influence with the Belarusian government to appeal on the journalist's behalf.

According to local human rights groups and Bykowski's wife, Volha, the arrests were part of a clampdown by Belarusian authorities to silence the independent press. The Belarusian government has denied this.

President Alexander Lukashenko has run Belarus — sometimes dubbed Europe's last dictatorship — along autocratic lines since 1994.

Although Lukashenko has heeded some calls from the West to show more be more tolerant of political opposition, opponents say their operations are still severely limited.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

rc/sms (Reuters)

DW recommends

Anti-Semitism lives on in Belarus, despite small number of Jews

Skinheads in Belarus who desecrated a memorial for Holocaust victims have received jail sentences for hooliganism. Despite a dwindling number of Jews, anti-Semitism remains a problem. (13.06.2017)  

DW journalist Paulyuk Bykowski arrested in Belarus

Authorities have not spelt out why Paulyuk Bykowski, who works for Deutsche Welle's Russian service, was taken into custody. The ex-Soviet country has escalated its crackdown on independent journalists in recent months. (08.08.2018)  

Opinion: So why is Belarus really arresting journalists?

A dubious criminal investigation into independent journalists — including a DW correspondent — is currently underway in Belarus. The case, Natalia Makushina writes, is an attempt to discredit critical journalists. (09.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW reporter among journalists detained in Belarus  

Related content

Pavluk Bykovsky

DW journalist Paulyuk Bykowski arrested in Belarus 08.08.2018

Authorities have not spelt out why Paulyuk Bykowski, who works for Deutsche Welle's Russian service, was taken into custody. The ex-Soviet country has escalated its crackdown on independent journalists in recent months.

Pavluk Bykovsky

Opinion: So why is Belarus really arresting journalists? 09.08.2018

A dubious criminal investigation into independent journalists — including a DW correspondent — is currently underway in Belarus. The case, Natalia Makushina writes, is an attempt to discredit critical journalists.

DW reporter among journalists detained in Belarus 09.08.2018

DW's Paulyuk Bykowski remains in detention, although the authorities have released some of the journalists arrested earlier on suspicion of illegally accessing a state-run news agency. Police also searched the premises of a privately owned online news portal.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Russia holds fourth annual military olympics: International Army Games

Is Spain facing a new wave of xenophobia over migrants?

Jewish-Muslim youth group visits Auschwitz in show of solidarity

French flooding: German missing after hundreds evacuated from campsites