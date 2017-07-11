Belarus protests: Police fire water cannons, detain Minsk demonstrators

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday, demanding that all political prisoners be released.

Several people were arrested shortly after the march began and police used water cannons mounted on armored vehicles to disperse groups of demonstrators from the city center.

The Belarusian journalists' association said at least three media representatives were taken into custody by police. Belarus withdrew accreditation of all foreign reporters on Friday.

Observers in Minsk reported to Germany's DPA news agency that mobile internet had been turned off to prevent protesters from organizing routes through the city, and subway stations were closed to prevent access to the city center.

More than 70 'political prisoners'

According to the Belarusian rights group, Viasna, there are 77 "political prisoners" currently detained in Belarus.

Notable opposition figures behind bars include blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was not allowed to run for president, and opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who destroyed her passport during an attempted forced deportation to Ukraine.

Belarusian authorities have opened more than 250 criminal cases against Lukashenko's would-be rivals, activists, bloggers and ordinary Belarusians, according to the top opposition Telegram channel, Nexta Live.

8th week in a row of protests

Opposition protests on Sunday have become a regular occurrence since Belarus's strongman president, Alexander Lukashenko, was reelected on August 9 in what the European Union has called a rigged election.

