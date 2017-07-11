Belarus protests: Police fire water cannons, detain Minsk demonstrators

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday, demanding that all political prisoners be released.

Multiple arrests were reported and police used water cannons to disperse groups of demonstrators from the city center.

Several people were arrested shortly after the march began. The Belarusian journalists' association said at least three media representatives were taken into custody by police. Belarus withdrew accrediation of all foreign reporters on Friday.

Opposition protests on Sunday have become a regular occurrence since Belarus's strongman president, Alexander Lukashenko, was reelected on August 9 in what the European Union has called a rigged election.

Belarusian authorities have opened more than 250 criminal cases against Lukashenko's would-be rivals, activists, bloggers and ordinary Belarusians, according to the top opposition Telegram channel, Nexta Live.

More to come...

