Belarus protests: DW correspondent released after journalist detentions

Deutsche Welle reporter Alexandra Boguslavskaya and a number of other journalists were detained by Minsk police for document checks on Thursday. She was subsequently released after several hours in custody.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said a group of journalists had been taken to a police station in the capital to check if they had valid accreditation, adding that those with the correct documents would be released. It denied the journalists had been detained.

The journalists had been preparing to cover an evening anti-government demonstration in Minsk.

DW correspondent in Belarus Nick Connolly had confirmed Boguslavskaya's detention in a tweet before her release.

"Journalists released earlier today report police confiscating phones for the duration of the "document check" and insisting journalists delete photos/videos of today's protests before letting them go," Connolly wrote.

Read more: Opinion: Lukashenko's desperate measures

Watch video 02:13 Share Mass rally in Minsk Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hOD7 Thousands ignore ban, Lukashenko stages show of defiance

Mass protests calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down have gripped Belarus since the 65-year-old's reelection in disputed polls on August 9. The opposition alleges the vote was rigged and has urged protesters to keep up the pressure to force political change.

Security forces have rounded up thousands of people since the demonstrations began. Hundreds of detainees said that they had been beaten while in police custody.

"Reports about the new wave of detentions of journalists reporting from #Belarus are just sickening," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Antanas Linkevicius said on Twitter, calling it "yet another proof that de facto authorities simply do not care about any international commitments."

Press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders condemned what it called "this umpteenth case of media harassment" by Belarusian authorities, and demanded the journalists' immediate release.

DW's Russian language department contributed to this report.

Watch video 05:37 Share DW Belarus freelance journalist released from prison Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3h32j DW Belarus freelance journalist released from prison

This an an updated version of a previous article reporting on the initial detention