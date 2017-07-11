Belarus protests: DW correspondent among several detained for 'document checks'

Deutsche Welle reporter Alexandra Boguslavskaya and a number of other journalists were detained by Minsk police for document checks on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry said a group of journalists had been taken to a police station in the capital to check if they had valid accreditation, adding that those with the correct documents would be released. It denied the journalists had been detained.

The journalists had been preparing to cover an anti-government demonstration in Minsk on Thursday evening.

Mass protests calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down have gripped Belarus since the 65-year-old's reelection in disputed polls on August 9. The opposition alleges the vote was rigged and has urged protesters to keep up the pressure to force political change.

Since the protests began, security forces have rounded up thousands of people. Hundreds of detainees said that they had been beaten while in police custody.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Antanas Linkevicius said on Twitter that "reports about the new wave of detentions of journalists reporting from #Belarus are just sickening. Yet another proof that de facto authorities simply do not care about any international commitments."

nm/msh (AFP, Reuters)