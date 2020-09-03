Belarus protests 'are a marathon,' says conductor

DW: You live and work in Germany, but for almost two months now, you have been in Minsk. What can you tell us about the developments during that time?

Vitali Alekseenok: For the most part, I flew to my home country to join in the peaceful protests. I thought I would be there for a few days, but I stayed for weeks. Over the past two months, Belarusian society has made a 180 degree turn away from passivity and lethargy toward an awakening and advocating freedom. Nobody, least of all I, expected anything like this to happen.

Have the protests' dynamics dropped off over time?

No. Last weekend, just as many people took to the streets as two or four weeks ago; there has just been less international coverage. We have also realized that this is not going to be a "summer revolution" like some people might have wished for — the change in Belarus is not a short-distance race, but a marathon.

More than anything, we lack structure. We urgently need institutions like the opposition's newly founded coordination council. The state structures need to be revamped, and become one with society. That will happen sooner or later.

Symphony of freedom: Protest action by Minsk musicians in front of the National Opera and Ballet Theater

Why are you so sure of that?

The desire for change is very deep-seated, and it truly encompasses all levels of society. Belarusians do not tend to act rashly, they are thoughtful and patient — but they are also persistent. Also, former President Lukashenko is becoming more and more untrustworthy as the days go by. I say "former" because as far as I am concerned, he is no longer the legitimate president.

What has the Belarus culture scene's position been in the protest movement?

The culture scene has adopted a united stand side by side with the protesters and, if I may say so, it gives the protests an aesthetic dimension. Few artists still support the government, be it musicians, painters or actors. Various activities have targeted police violence.

The banners of the musicians read: 'Music against violence'

I myself participate in the Minsk musicians' daily flash mob. At short notice, people arrange to meet via social media and play and sing in a different place every day as a sign of solidarity, to support peaceful change and in protest against election rigging and police violence.

Sometimes we meet at the concert hall or the state opera building, or other venues in the city center. The repertoire ranges from Belarusian folk songs to "Va, Pensiero" — the chorus of the slaves from the Verdi opera Nabucco. These performances are captured on cell phones, and the videos posted on different channels are quite effective. Some of the singers work at the Philharmonic, the Minsk Opera or other city orchestras, and they have a lot to lose — unlike me, because I work in Germany.

'We are with you': A solidarity protest in front of the Kupala Theater in Minsk

How do you see your role, as an artist or a citizen?

I am involved as a citizen but also as a musician. At a spontaneous concert in front of the Philharmonic building on August 17, I conducted a premiere of the poem On Freedom's Shores by the poet Andrei Khadanovitch that the composer Olga Podgayskaya had set to music. It was the two Minsk artists' response to recent events, and we performed it spontaneously and off the sheet since we had no time or opportunity for rehearsals.

More than anything, I see my role as an observer and chronicler. I am collecting material about the Belarusian culture scene's protest for a book that, if all goes well, will be published by the S. Fischer publishing house at the end of this year.

No way back: Protests in Belarus on August 30, 2020

Will you be telling the story of the Janka Kupala national theater in Minsk in your book?

Of course. It is an example of solidarity in the culture scene as well as of the Lukashenko regime's inability to engage in a dialogue with society. The director of this oldest and most renowned theater in Minsk, Pavel Latushko, a former state official, was fired for his criticism of police violence and participation in protest demonstrations. In response, numerous actors and theater employees resigned. Belarusian Culture Minister Pavel Bondar tried unsuccessfully to mediate in the conflict. Now the Kupala Theater is just an empty building. However, the ensemble will certainly play at some other venue in the future.

In an interview with DW, Belarusian writer Victor Martinovich warned of a "premature funeral carnival" in Belarus. Would you agree?

He is right. We still have a long way to go. There is nothing to celebrate yet.

Vitali Alekseenok, 29, is chief conductor and musical director of Munich University's Abaco Orchestra. The winner of the 2018 MDR Conducting Competition has conducted the MDR Symphony Orchestra, the Staatskapelle Weimar and other important orchestras.

How flower power can overturn a system Flowers for a new Belarus Reacting to the police's brutal crackdown on demonstrators following the contested reelection of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian women adopted powerful symbols of peace to pursue the protests. Dressed in white and bearing flowers, they marched and formed solidarity chains in the streets of Minsk, the country's capital. Flowers have often served as a revolutionary symbol.

How flower power can overturn a system The Carnation Revolution Military rule ran for nearly 50 years in Portugal. Arbitrary torture and censorship were imposed by generals such as Carmona and later Salazar. In 1974, army dissidents led to the fall of what was then Europe's oldest dictatorship. The citizens of Lisbon celebrated the nearly bloodless uprising with revolutionary red carnations. The period that followed was called the Third Portuguese Republic.

How flower power can overturn a system The Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia Another flower revolution is the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia, named after the country's national flower. In January 2011, demonstrators overthrew the autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who had led the country for over 20 years before fleeing from the protests to Saudi Arabia.

How flower power can overturn a system The blooming Arab Spring The popular uprising in Tunisia marked the beginning of the Arab Spring, a wave of revolutionary protests which then followed in Egypt, Libya and other countries in North Africa and the Middle East. Tunisia still serves as the best example of a successful revolution. Although further protests followed the overthrow of the government, the country is considered relatively stable.

How flower power can overturn a system No peace in Syria The multi-sided civil war is still ongoing in Syria, where this picture was taken in May 2013. The photo shows a Kurdish rebel of the Syrian Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) in Aleppo with a flower in his Russian AK-47. Seven years later, there is still no end in sight to the conflict.

How flower power can overturn a system Jasmines in China Inspired by the successful uprisings in the Arab world, pro-democracy protests also started in China in 2011. In a clear reference to the events in Tunisia, protestors wore jasmine flowers. The Chinese authorities reacted quickly: Jasmines were banned in flower markets. On the internet, searches for the term "jasmine" were also blocked.

How flower power can overturn a system Rose Revolution in Georgia Though perhaps not as famous, another flower revolution took place in Georgia. In 2003, the protests that came to be known as the "Rose Revolution" led to the resignation of President (and former foreign minister of the Soviet Union) Eduard Shevardnadze. Protesters literally applied a quote from the first Georgian president: "We will throw roses instead of bullets on our enemies."

How flower power can overturn a system Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan After parliamentary elections in February 2005, popular unrest in Kyrgyzstan led to the overthrow of President Akayev. Rioters used the symbol of the opposition, the mountain tulip. The situation remained unstable until Kyrgyzstan established a parliamentary republic in 2010. Human rights organizations nevertheless still report restrictions on freedom of the press and of expression.

How flower power can overturn a system Flowers and colors The Tulip and Rose Revolutions are among the so-called color revolutions, a wave of protest movements in the former Soviet Union during the early 2000s, which also includes the Orange Revolution in Ukraine. Flowers were already used in political protest much earlier: For instance, social democrats adopted the red rose as a symbol. Hippies protested against the Vietnam War with flowers too.

How flower power can overturn a system Flowers in Thailand Reacting to protests in 2013, the Thai government reversed the usual roles and let policemen distribute flowers to the demonstrators. After months of power struggles between the pro-government "Red Shirts" and the opposition coalition of "Yellow Shirts," the military seized power in a coup in 2014 and imposed martial law on the country. Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann, Elizabeth Grenier



Interview: Anastassia Boutsko

Adapted by: Dagmar Breitenbach