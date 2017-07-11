Belarus protesters face crackdown, as protest draws tens of thousands

Protesters in Belarus faced repression on Sunday, as security forces reportedly fired warning shots to stop demonstrators from gathering.

It was the 12th Sunday in a row that anti-government protesters gathered since Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won a contested election.

The opposition has rejected the outcome as fraudulent and considers its leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, to be the actual winner of the vote.

Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported that tens of thousands of people swept through Minsk in Sunday's protest.

Photo and video footage shared on the messaging app Telegram showed streets lined with uniformed people in riot gear facing protesters. Human rights group Viasna said that around 40 detentions took place, including of journalists on the scene.

The independent news portal tut.by published photos showing off-road vehicles with machine guns on the roof in the capital, Minsk.

"The situation is really alarming and everyone's mood is tense," one protester who requested anonymity told Reuters via phone.

"Police buses and equipment are constantly driving past the column. It feels like people are ready for any kind of escalation," the anonymous protester said.

Tens of thousands are said to have gathered in Minsk

Lukashenko: 'We will not back down'

Ahead of the march, security forces had already cordoned off several central squares, closed several metro stations and in some cases, mobile internet disruption was reported.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signaled that he was ready to crack down on demonstrators. "It's enough now. We will not back down," Lukashenko said on Friday.

"If someone touches a member of the military, they must leave at least without their hands," he added in a sign of support to security forces.

Last week, Lukashenko also partially closed the border to the west and replaced his interior minister.

The opposition responded by naming Sunday's protest the "March against terror." "He has declared war on his own people," organizers said.

jcg/rc (AFP, Reuters)