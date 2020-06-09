 Belarus president says foreign destabilization plot thwarted  | News | DW | 19.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Belarus president says foreign destabilization plot thwarted 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says his country has foiled a Ukraine-style revolutionary plot hatched by foreign conspirators. Germany has condemned the arrest, one day earlier, of his main political rival.

Weißrussland Präsident Lukashenko (picture-alliance/TASS/BelTA/N. Petrov)

The Belarusian president on Friday said that political forces from "both the West and from the East" had concentrated their efforts on precipitating unrest in Belarus. 

Lukashenko did not name a specific country, but he said the plans were underway to foment a revolution akin to Ukraine's Maidan square protests of 2014.  

"That was the goal. The masks were torn not only from certain puppets we had here but also from puppeteers who sit outside Belarus," Lukashenko said.

On Thursday, Belarusian authorities arrested Lukashenko's most serious political opponent Viktor Babariko ahead of a presidential election in August. 

Viktor Babariko in an interview with DW correspondent Alexandra Boguslawskaja: Minsk, June 13, 2020. (DW/E. Komarowskij)

Babariko had spoken with DW's Russian language service in Minsk days before his arrest

Babriko was head of the local offshoot of Russia's Gazprombank before running for president. He was considered a realistic threat to Lukashenko's chances at the polls.

Read more:  Belarus prepares for tense presidential elections

Lukashenko has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron fist for the past 26 years. He was speaking after authorities opened a criminal case against Belgazprombank officials.

Watch video 01:54

Belarus holds Victory Day parade, disregarding coronavirus

Rebuke from Berlin

The German Foreign Office on Friday highlighted Babariko's arrest and called for free and fair elections in accordance with standards set by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"We are watching the recent escalation in the election campaign in Belarus with great concern," said a foreign office spokesman. "A politically-motivated prosecution for the elimination of political opponents would be a major setback of freedom of expression and democracy in Belarus."  

Read more:  Belarus' Lukashenko outlaws protests, arrests opponents

The 65-year-old former collective farm director Lukashenko has been facing his biggest political challenge for 26 years amid frustration over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-March he dismissed concerns about COVID-19 as a "frenzy and psychosis" and said that driving tractors, drinking vodka and going to saunas could stop people from contracting the infection.

The economy and human rights grievances have also figured in the run-up to the poll.

Lukashenko gave no details to substantiate his insistence that there had been a plot, and did not say which countries were involved. However, in response to Babariko's arrest, a top security official described him as being controlled by Russian puppeteers. 

Ties between Russia and Belarus have been increasingly strained recently, with Moscow scaling back subsidies and oil supplies to its neighbor. However, the allusion to a Ukraine-style plot would imply the collusion of western actors such as the EU or the US. 

Watch video 28:34

Assassination in Minsk - A Witness Speaks Out

rc/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Alleged killer of Belarus politician meets victim's daughter

Two decades after Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Zakharenko disappeared, his daughter has met a former agent who says he was involved in the politician's murder. Zakharenko was never declared dead. (19.02.2020)  

Thousands on the streets of Belarus to mark Victory Day despite pandemic

Russia and other former Soviet states have marked 75 years since the end of World War II. Ceremonies were subdued — with one exception. Belarus pushed ahead with a huge military parade in Minsk. (09.05.2020)  

Related content

Belarus Minsk Kundgebung zur Unterstützung potenzieller Präsidentschaftskandidaten

Belarus prepares for tense presidential elections 09.06.2020

Belarus is scheduled to hold presidential elections in August. As protests grow and unexpected candidates join the field, experts say President Alexander Lukashenko may be gearing up to use force.

Belarus Minsk Oppositionelle Aktivisten bei Kundgebung zur Unterstützung potenzieller Präsidentschaftskandidaten

Belarus' Lukashenko outlaws protests, arrests opponents 01.06.2020

Belarus has seen a spark in protests since President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed he will run for a sixth term in office. He said he won’t allow a "color revolution" after his main political opponent was jailed.

Sudan Alexander Lukaschenko in Khartoum

Belarus strongman Lukashenko marks 25 years in power 10.07.2019

For 25 years, Belarus has been ruled by autocrat Alexander Lukashenko. The man once deemed "Europe's last dictator" has softened on the West somewhat, but his biggest political challenge may still lie ahead.

Advertisement