Belarus police clash with protesters in Minsk, after Lukashenko win

Belarusian police in full riot gear clashed with protesters for the second consecutive evening in capital city Minsk on Monday, following President Alexander Lukashenko's landslide victory in a contested election.

Security services used tear gas and shot rubber bullets at people attending peaceful demonstrations as well as detaining a number of protesters, according to reports by independent Belarusian media. Police blocked off access to central squares and streets.

Protesters were dragged out of the crowd and police beat them with truncheons. More than 30 people were arrested, reported news agency Reuters, citing an eyewitness.

Lukashenko won a sixth term as president with 80% of the vote, according to preliminary results released on Monday. The president's opponents have claimed that the election result was rigged in his favor.

On Sunday evening, mass protests erupted in cities across the country, including the capital Minsk, after official exit polls showed Lukashenko was on course for reelection.

The president has been in office since Belarus established the role in 1994 and is dubbed by critics as "Europe's last dictator."

The international community has expressed concern over the result.Germany's Foreign Ministry said there was "no sign of a free and fair election in Belarus."

Assassination thwarted?

Meanwhile, the head of the Belarusian state security service said on Monday it had prevented an attempt on the life of Lukashenko's main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, the ONT television channel reported.

Belarus' Interior Ministry’s ant-extremism division supposedly intercepted a message, after receiving information from the opposition headquarters that they were concerned for Tikhanovskaya's safety, reported Russia's TASS news agency, citing ONT.

Ahead of this, the Interior Ministry’s ant-extremism division intercepted a message reading that a "sacred sacrifice is needed," chief of the country’s State Security Committee (KGB) Valery Vakulchik told ONT.

According to Vakulchik, the security team has identified the sender and are planning an arrest.

