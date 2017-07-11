Belarus police clash with protesters in Minsk, after Lukashenko win

Belarusian police clashed with protesters for the second consecutive evening in capital city Minsk on Monday, following President Alexander Lukashenko landslide victory in a contested election.

Security services detained protesters and blocked off streets, videos circulating on social media showed. According to an eyewitness cited by news agency Reuters, police dragged protesters out of the crowd and beat them with truncheons. More than 30 people were detained.

Meanwhile, the head of the Belarusian state security service said it had prevented an attempt on the life of Lukashenko's main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, the ONT television channel reported.

Lukashenko won a sixth term as president with 80% of the vote, according to preliminary results cited by the Central Election Commission on Monday. The president's opponents have claimed that the election result was rigged in his favor.

On Sunday evening, mass protests erupted in cities across the country, including the capital Minsk, after official exit polls showed Lukashenko was on course for reelection.

The president has been in office since Belarus established the role in 1994 and is dubbed by critics as "Europe's last dictator."

The international community expressed concern over the result.Germany's Foreign Ministry said there was "no sign of a free and fair election in Belarus."

Watch video 00:51 Maas: 'No sign of free and fair election in Belarus'

kmm/rc (Reuters, AP )