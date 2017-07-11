Belarus: Police begin arrests at large unauthorized rally in Minsk

Belarusian police on Sunday detained more than 100 protesters who had gathered in central Minsk, local media and witnesses reported, as an unauthorized demonstration against President Alexander Lukashenko went ahead as planned.

Despite the heavy security, tens of thousands joined the opposition rally.

Videos shared on a Telegram-based news channel showed security forces as they began arresting people and pulling them into police vehicles as nearby protesters reportedly yelled, "shame!".

Security forces have been cracking down on protesters and press

The arrests took place as thousands of people gathered in the central Independence Square, which police had cordoned off for the protest in an attempt to keep demonstrators away from nearby government buildings.

Third week of protests

The past two Sundays, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Belarus to protest against Lukashenko, who protesters call "Europe's last dictator."

Thousands have joined the Belarus protest despite a police ban

The police response to the protests has fluctuated between extremely heavy-handed to mild since the rallies started earlier this month. The Sunday arrests and other arrests earlier this week could indicate that the government's tolerance for the demonstrations is dwindling.

The country's interior ministry had warned its citizens from participating in the unauthorized rally, under threats of violence.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, recently claimed he'd won a landslide victory in the country's presidential vote.

The leader of the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, claimed that she had won the election and called for the protests. She has since fled to neighboring Lithuania.

The European Union does not recognize Lukashenko's victory, and is preparing sanctions against high-level Belarusian officials.

Sunday marks Lukashenko's 66th birthday.

