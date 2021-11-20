Belarus, Poland guilty of human rights violations, NGO says – DW's Barbara Wesel and Nick Connolly

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Migrants attempting to enter Poland from Belarus find themselves struggling to survive the harsh winter conditions. Poland's decision to obstruct rescuers makes the journey even more dangerous, says DW's Amien Essif.
Polish authorities have arrested three individuals, including one German citizen, for helping migrants trying to illegally enter the EU. The crossings come after two border camps were cleared.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has sharply criticized Belarus for channeling migrants to its border, saying the move is a clear effort by President Lukashenko to "destabilize the bloc."
Polish security forces report multiple attempts by migrants to cross the border and detain over 100. A migration policy expert says Poland is flouting EU law.
