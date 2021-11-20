 Belarus, Poland guilty of human rights violations, NGO says – DW′s Barbara Wesel and Nick Connolly | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.11.2021

DW News

Belarus, Poland guilty of human rights violations, NGO says – DW's Barbara Wesel and Nick Connolly

19.11.2021, Greze Belarus/Polen, GRODNO REGION, BELARUS - NOVEMBER 19, 2021: Migrants have accommodation at the Bruzgi transport and logistics centre 1.5km away from the Polish border. The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia escalated on November 8. Several thousand migrants have approached the Belarusian-Polish border and set up a tent camp there. This year Polish border guards have foiled over 35 thousand attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border, which is 400 times more than last year. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/TASS

Humanitarian crisis deepens on Poland-Belarus border 20.11.2021

21.11.2021 Poland is pushing back multiple groups of migrants trying to get over the border from Belarus. Those who make it across are left to face harsh winter conditions out in the open. Polish mothers are rallying to help.

Polish mothers stage aid operation for migrant families 21.11.2021

Migrants stuck in political battle at Belarusian-Polish border 14.11.2021

GRODNO REGION, BELARUS - NOVEMBER 22: World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Marcel Paul Kluge (R) visits a refugee camp at the Bruzgi Transport and Logistics Centre, some 1.5 km northeast of Kuznica Bialostocka-Bruzgi border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border in Grodno, Belarus. The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia escalated on November 8. This year, Polish border guards have prevented more than 35,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, which is 400 times more than last year. Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency

Is the Belarus-Poland border crisis easing? 18.11.2021

Read also

A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: Migrants dying on Poland's border is new low for EU 22.11.2021

Migrants attempting to enter Poland from Belarus find themselves struggling to survive the harsh winter conditions. Poland's decision to obstruct rescuers makes the journey even more dangerous, says DW's Amien Essif.

A view of a deserted migrants' camp near the checkpoint Kuznitsa at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. A plane carrying migrants back to Iraq is due to leave the Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday, part of efforts by the Iraqi authorities to help citizens to have been stranded at the border between Belarus and Poland in the hope of getting into the European Union. Spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Minister Ahmed Al Sahhaf said Thursday that at least 430 people have registered to return to Iraq from Belarus, and the authorities were in process of registering 50 more. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Belarus: Poland warns of 'changed tactics' amid illegal migrant crossings 20.11.2021

Polish authorities have arrested three individuals, including one German citizen, for helping migrants trying to illegally enter the EU. The crossings come after two border camps were cleared.

Flughafen Frankfurt Rhein-Main. Frankfurt Airport. Eine Boeing 737-8ZM der weißrussischen Fluggesellschaft Belavia, im Landeanflug von Osten auf die Südbahn.

Belarus: EU to target firms trafficking migrants with 'blacklist' 23.11.2021

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has sharply criticized Belarus for channeling migrants to its border, saying the move is a clear effort by President Lukashenko to "destabilize the bloc."

211115 -- GRODNO, Nov. 15, 2021 -- Children are seen at a refugee camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered on Nov. 13 to set up tents and distribute relief supplies to refugees gathered near the Belarusian-Polish border. Photo by /Xinhua BELARUS-BORDER-REFUGEE HenadzxZhinkov PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Belarus border crisis: Poland detains 100 migrants 18.11.2021

Polish security forces report multiple attempts by migrants to cross the border and detain over 100. A migration policy expert says Poland is flouting EU law.