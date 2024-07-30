  1. Skip to content
Belarus pardons German sentenced to death

July 30, 2024

President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to pardon a German man sentenced to death on terrorism and other charges, the BelTA state news agency reports. The man's lawyer had already said Lukashenko was mulling the bid.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting with people involved in the case of Rico Krieger, a German national sentenced to death in Belarus on terrorism charges, in Minsk, Belarus July 30, 2024.
Lukashenko was holding talks about the case on Tuesday in MinskImage: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/REUTERS

State media in Belarus on Tuesday reported that President Alexander Lukashenko had decided to pardon German national Rico K., who was sentenced to death in June on terrorism and other charges. 

It was already known that his lawyers were seeking a stay of execution and that Lukashenko was considering the bid, after he had asked for a pardon on TV

You can read more details about the case and Rico K. here

This is a developing story. More to follow. 

msh/wmr (AFP, Reuters)