Belarus pardons German sentenced to death

President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to pardon a German man sentenced to death on terrorism and other charges, the BelTA state news agency reports. The man's lawyer had already said Lukashenko was mulling the bid.

State media in Belarus on Tuesday reported that President Alexander Lukashenko had decided to pardon German national Rico K., who was sentenced to death in June on terrorism and other charges.

It was already known that his lawyers were seeking a stay of execution and that Lukashenko was considering the bid, after he had asked for a pardon on TV.

You can read more details about the case and Rico K. here.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

msh/wmr (AFP, Reuters)