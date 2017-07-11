Belarus: Over 100,000 protest against Lukashenko ahead of strike ultimatum

More than 100,000 Belarusians flooded the streets of the capital Minsk on Sunday, on the final day before a deadline set by the opposition for President Alexander Lukashenko to resign, following months of protests.

People streamed in from different directions along Victors' Avenue to the Hero City Obelisk on a central square that commemorates World War II. Some journalists covering the protests were arrested, local media reported.

Several protesters were also detained by police in the town of Lida in western Belarus, Russia’s RIA news agency cited the regional branch of the Belarus interior ministry as saying. Police reportedly fired tear gas at protesters.

Videos taken by bystanders at the demonstrations in Minsk showed a convoy of buses carrying security personnel to the city center, along with metal cordons. Meanwhile, officials shut 12 metro stations and restricted mobile internet in an effort to stop people from gathering.

The Interior Ministry issued an advance warning that people should not attend demonstrations for which no permit has been issued.

"Today is a special day," exiled civil rights activist Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya said on a live broadcast from Lithuania.

'Resign or face strike'

Tikhanovskaya and opposition protesters this month gave embattled strongman Lukashenko a deadline of two weeks to resign, put an end to police violence and release political prisoners, warning that he would otherwise face a general strike.

Although some members of the opposition have been released from prison, there are no more concessions in sight from Lukashenko's administration.

Tikhanovskaya called on protesters to take part in the nationwide general strike on Monday, or simply to stay at home. “The road will not be easy,” she said, adding that the fight against Lukashenko requires strength and endurance.

Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus after an August vote saw Lukashenko claim victory for a sixth term. During a visit to Copenhagen on Friday to meet Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod she called for a repeat ballot “as soon as possible,” and in a separate statement said a date for the next vote must be determined by the end of the year.

Uniformed police have repeatedly cracked down on protesters, demonstrating against Lukashenko’s rule, following the vote which several western countries and officials denounced as rigged.

