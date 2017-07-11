Belarus opposition says government forced Ryanair plane to land to arrest journalist

A Belarusian journalist and opposition activist is being held at an airport in Minsk after his Lithuania-bound flight was forced to land, opposition politicians and outlets reported on Sunday.

Opposition figures swiftly criticized the move, which they said was a bid by the government of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko to clamp down on critical voices.

The official Belta news agency reported that a plane had been diverted, but did not mention whether an arrest had taken place.

What we know so far

A Ryanair flight traveling from Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania was diverted to land in Belarus, the flight tracking site Flightradar24 reported.

The Belta news agency reported that the plane had been diverted to Minsk International Airport for an emergency landing due.

An airport spokesperson told the agency that although authorities did not find any explosive devices on the plane, it was unclear when it would be allowed to take off again.

The opposition Telegram channel Nexta also reported that the plane was searched and that authorities detained the outlet's former editor, Roman Protasevich.

"The plane was checked, no bomb was found and all passengers were sent for another security search," said Nexta. "Among them was... Nexta journalist Roman Protasevich. He was detained."

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya described Pratasevich as a "journalist, photographer, blogger and activist," saying he "faces the death penalty" in Belarus.

The Belarusian government has yet to comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.