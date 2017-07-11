 Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya ′safe′ in Lithuania | News | DW | 11.08.2020

News

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya 'safe' in Lithuania

Lithuania's foreign minister said that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main challenger to Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus' recent presidential election, had traveled to the neighboring country.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaks to the press (picture alliance/AP Photo)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Tuesday that Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya traveled to Lithuania amidst the protests in her home country, and was safe.

Tikhanovskaya's whereabouts were unknown late Monday. Her support team had been unable to reach her by phone after she left the election commission building. 

Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukansheko claimed victory in Sunday's election with 80% of the vote, despite widely held claims that the election was not fair. Tikhanovskaya had also claimed victory on Sunday.

kbd/dr (Reuters, AFP)

