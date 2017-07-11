Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya 'safe' in Lithuania

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Tuesday that Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya traveled to Lithuania amidst the protests in her home country, and was safe.

Tikhanovskaya's whereabouts were unknown late Monday. Her support team had been unable to reach her by phone after she left the election commission building.

Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukansheko claimed victory in Sunday's election with 80% of the vote, despite widely held claims that the election was not fair. Tikhanovskaya had also claimed victory on Sunday.

