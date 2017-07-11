Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania after second night of protests

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Tuesday that Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya traveled to Lithuania amidst the protests in her home country, and was safe.

Tikhanovskaya's whereabouts were unknown late Monday. Her support team had been unable to reach her by phone after she left the election commission building.

In a video posted to YouTube, Tikhanovskaya said that she had made the "difficult decision" to leave the country.

"You know, I thought that this whole campaign really had hardened me and given me so much strength that I could handle

anything," she said. "But, probably, I'm still the weak woman I was in the first place. I have made a very difficult decision for myself."

The Belarusian government insisted that she left on her own accord.

Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukansheko claimed victory in Sunday's election with 80% of the vote, despite widely held claims that the election was not fair.

Tikhanovskaya had also claimed victory on Sunday, telling reporters "the authorities need to think about peaceful ways to hand over power. Of course we do not recognize the results."

Lukashenko has held a firm grip on power in Belarus since winning the presidency in 1994.

Second day of protests

Protests continued throughout Belarus Monday night, leading to at least one death. The opposition has accused Lukashenko of rigging the vote in order to win his sixth straight term in office. Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades at protesters in the capital, Minsk. Protesters created barricades and retaliated with rocks and petrol bombs.

Local media reported violence in other towns.

Tikhanovskaya's rallies drew some of the largest crowds in Belarus since the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991. A former English teacher, she was initially reluctant to run in the election after she said she received an anonymous threat that her children would be taken away. She moved her children to Lithuania during the campaign.

A spokeswoman for Lithuania's foreign ministry told Reuters "she is resting with her children."

"Children are the most important thing we have in life," said Tikhanovskaya in her video on Tuesday.

"I know that many will understand me, many will judge me, and many will begin to hate me," she said, explaining her decision to leave Belarus. "But god forbid anyone face the choice I had."

"People please take care of yourselves," she added. "What is happening now is not worth a single life."

Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member, which along with Belarus used to be part of the Soviet Union, has a history of granting refuge to Belarusian and Russian opposition figures, Vilnius university analyst Laurynas Jonavicius told AFP.

The Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, is about 170 kilometers (106 miles) northwest of Minsk. The city showed its solidarity with Belarusian protesters by lighting up its bridges in white-red-white — the colors of the historical Belarusian flag that has been used by opposition activists.

EU-Belarus ties 'under review'

The EU said its relationship with Belarus is "under review" after Sunday's contested election.

"The whole range of issues related to the relations between the European Union and Belarus is currently under review due to the unfortunate events which were related to the presidential elections on Sunday," said a spokesman for the European Commission.

He said a joint declaration from all 27 member states was being prepared. While Belarus is not an EU member, it maintains a bilateral relationship with Brussels.

