Belarus: Opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova detained by masked men

Unidentified men in black wearing masks reportedly grabbed Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova off the street on Monday, driving her away in a minibus.

Kolesnikova was a campaign partner of opposition candidate Svietlana Tsikhanouskaya who claimed victory against President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 elections. The result of the election is disputed.

Witnesses say Kolesnikova was seized in central Minsk and bundled into a bus labelled "Communications." Her phone was also apparently switched off.

Local journalist Hanna Liubakova wrote on Twitter that her Coordination Council colleague Anton Radniankou could also not be reached.

ed/rc