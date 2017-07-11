Belarus migrant crisis: Iraq to begin repatriating citizens

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Thousands of migrants are stuck at the Poland-Belarus border in dire conditions. Meanwhile, the UAE is stopping Afghan, Syrian, Yemeni and Iraqi citizens from boarding flights from Dubai to Minsk.
Iraq said repatriation flights will begin on Thursday as migrants stuck at the border of Poland and Belarus face dire conditions in makeshift camps
The government of Iraq said Monday it will begin arranging the first repatriation flight for citizens wishing to leave Belarus.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media that the first flight would be scheduled on Thursday.
"Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th," he told Iraqi television.
Iraqi Airlines suspended its service between Baghdad and Minsk in August. However, it has now been authorized to operate one-way flights from Minsk to Baghdad in response to those who found themselves stuck at the border, according to an airline spokesperson.
More to follow…