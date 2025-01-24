Belarus: RSF files ICC complaint against Lukashenko

Reporters without Borders has accused Belarusian leader Lukashenko of having "systematically persecuted" journalists. It's filed a complaint with the ICC for crimes against humanity.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Friday said that it had filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko for crimes against humanity.

The complaint comes just two days before an election in which the strongman is expected to extend his 31-year rule.

Five years of systematic persecution — RSF

The media watchdog said it had documented arbitrary arrests in which 397 media professionals were targeted, some multiple times, since August 2020, when Lukashenko launched a crackdown in the wake of a contested presidential election.

"For five years, the Belarusian regime has systematically persecuted independent voices, starting with journalists," head of RSF's Eastern Europe desk Jeanne Cavalier said in a statement .

"To combat this glaring impunity, RSF is filing a complaint for crimes against humanity committed against Belarusian journalists. We call on Prosecutor Karim Khan to investigate and prosecute those responsible," Cavalier said.

RSF said that at least 43 journalists were still behind bars, including Marina Zolatava, the former chief editor of the Tut.by independent online news site, which used to be the most widely read media outlet but shut down in 2021.

State media, meanwhile, reported Friday that Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners, eight of whom were convicted of extremist activity and seven convicted of drug trafficking. Their names were not provided.

Crackdown on opposition voices

Following the 2020 presidential election, Lukashenko claimed victory and launched a crackdown against his democratic opponents who contested his decades-long rule.

Thousands of people were imprisoned for participating in mass protests against Lukashenko's regime, with hundreds alleging torture in Belarusian jails and prison camps for political opposition.

All opposition figures have either been incarcerated or live in exile, such as Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who stood in for her husband in the contested presidential election in 2020 and later claimed victory.

The crackdown quickly expanded to civil society and media.

kb/nm (AFP, DW sources)