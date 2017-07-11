Belarus: Macron meets opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold talks in Lithuania with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

Tsikhanouskaya has requested Macron act as a mediator in the ongoing crisis in Belarus.

"What's happening in Belarus is a crisis of power, an authoritarian power that is unable to accept the logic of democracy," said Attal.

Tsikhanouskaya said Macron could encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, to take part in the dialogue.

"The protests are not going to stop," Tsikhanouskaya told AFP, adding that Belarus "badly needs" a dialogue between government and opposition in order to ensure there is "no more blood."

The crisis in Belarus

Belarus has been in political turmoil since protests broke out last month after Tsikhanouskaya lost to Lukashenko in an election critics say was rigged.

Tsikhanouskaya has been living in exile in Lithuania since late August. The 38-year-old has also called for EU sanctions against businesses that support Lukashenko.

Why the meeting with Macron?

Ahead of Macron's visit to Vilnius, he told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that it was "clear that Lukashenko has to go," adding that he was impressed by the courage of the protesters.

"They know the risks they are taking by demonstrating every weekend, and yet, they are pushing forward with the movement to make democracy come alive in this country that has been deprived for so long," he said.

The meeting with Macron would be Tsikhanouskaya's most high-profile meeting with an international leader since the contentious election. She has previously met with leaders in neighboring Poland and Lithuania, which have als been involved in European diplomacy on Belarus.

Macron is expected to reach the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius late Monday for a three-day visit to the country. It is the first such trip by a French head of state to the Baltic region in two decades.

