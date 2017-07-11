Belarus: Lukashenko slams 'dumb' Germany torture trial

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has hit back at a criminal complaint filed against him in a German court.

Lukashenko said Friday that the "heirs of fascism" were in no position to judge him, in reference to Germany's Nazi past.

"I do not reproach them. But they are the heirs of the generations who unleashed that war," Lukashenko said, referring to World War II. "It's a dumb move."

The official Belta news agency quoted Belarus' president two days before the country commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

What are the allegations against Lukashenko?

Four German lawyers submitted a complaint against Lukashenko and the security apparatus on behalf of 10 Belarusian plaintiffs on Wednesday.

The lawyers sent the complaint to Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, home to the country's top courts.

The lawyers alleged that their clients were victims of crimes against humanity, including torture.

'It's a crime against humanity': Roland Krause, lawyer for Belarusians alleging torture

This was alleged to have taken place amid the Belarusian government's crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests in 2020.

The plaintiffs suffered physical abuse, deprivation of food and sleep, humiliation and degradation, according to the lawyers.

The allegations corroborate with reports from the United Nations Human Rights Council. It said it received numerous accounts of torture, abductions, arbitrary expulsions and disappearances in Belarus during the protests.

But why in German courts?

Under the principle of universal jurisdiction, Germany can, in theory, prosecute crimes against humanity regardless of where they were committed or the nationalities of the victims and perpetrators.

The new rules came into force several years ago, but the first case came to a conclusion this year.

Women fight for Belarus' future With flowers and earrings For months now, women in Belarus have been protesting for democracy and the resignation of the autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko. Nadia, the young woman who is looking into the eyes of the policeman, spent 10 days in jail, according to a description of the image at the exhibition "The Future of Belarus, Fueled by Women," in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Women fight for Belarus' future Decidedly feminine Many of the women have chosen to stress their femininity in the marches. This photograph in the exhibition shows 24-year-old Anna (l), with two other young women. Anna is wearing a wedding dress and veil that her mother wore when she got married 26 years ago. Lukashenko has been president of Belarus during that entire period. The picture was taken by photographer Nadia Buzhan.

Women fight for Belarus' future 300 arrests in one day Taken on September 19, 2020, this photograph shows policemen arresting and dragging a protester away. The museum in Vilnius says that according to human rights groups, 300 people were arrested by the police on this day when the "Woman's March" took place.

Women fight for Belarus' future Young and old Despite arrests and threats, women of all ages are participating in the marches. They wear white and red, the colors of Belarus. Security forces have deployed water cannons and batons against the protesters.

Women fight for Belarus' future Forced into silence? The MO Museum in Vilnius is organizing the exhibition with the aim of supporting the democratic movement in the neighboring country. In a press statement, the mayor of Vilnius, Remigijus Simasius, said that the city serves as a "safe haven" for Belarussian citizens.

Women fight for Belarus' future An exiled voice Exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition Swetlana Tichanowskaja sends her words of support. "This exhibition is dedicated to women from Belarus. We had a common goal: to bring freedom and the rule of law back to Belarus. Women are at the forefront in this struggle. Like for many other women, this struggle is a personal battle for me."

Women fight for Belarus' future Open exhibition despite lockdown Employees at Vilnius' MO museum have found a way to show pictures of the protests despite the COVID lockdown. The images are projected on the external walls of the museum so everybody can see them.

Women fight for Belarus' future A kiss for democracy All photographs have been taken by women journalists Nadia Buzhan, Darya Burakina, Iryna Arakhouskaya, Volha Shukaila and Viyaleta Sauchyts. In this way, the museum wants to focus on women. "Women have become the symbol of peaceful protests in Belarus. They are courageously protesting against the patriarchal and violent government."

Women fight for Belarus' future The making of the exhibition The exhibition can be seen everyday between 6 and 11 p.m. local time at the MO Museum in Vilnius until March 4, 2021. The photographers have also made short films in which they speak about their experience documenting the protests. These can be seen on the MO Museum'w website, which also offers a virtual tour of the exhibition. Author: Christine Lehnen



In April, it saw members of Syrian leader Bashar Assad's security apparatus sentenced to jail for torture committed in Damascus.

More such cases have been filed in the aftermath of the groundbreaking verdict.

Who is 'Europe's last dictator'?

Lukashenko has been president of the landlocked northeastern European country since the 1990s. He has retained Soviet-era policies such as continued state ownership of key industries.

His authoritarian leadership has earned him the title "Europe's last dictator."

Neither Lukashenko nor members of Belarusian security forces are likely to face legal consequences for their actions during the protests in Belarus.

kmm/rt (Reuters, AFP)