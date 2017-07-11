Belarus: Lukashenko rejects calls for new elections, claims NATO deployed to border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Sunday that NATO has deployed tanks and planes at its western border.

Speaking at a rally of his supporters in central Minsk, the 65-year-old leader rejected opposition calls for a new election and urged Belarusians to defend their country.

"I called you here not to defend me, but for the first time in a quarter-century, to defend your country and its independence," he said. Earlier, Lukashenko told state TV he would move an air assault brigade to Belarus' western border.

Lukashenko appeals to his supporters to defend Belarus

Belarus has been rocked by demonstrations since last Sunday, when Lukashenko claimed victory in a presidential election his opponents say was rigged. Two people have died in the protests and thousands have been arrested.

Lukashenko, who has led the former Soviet state for 26 years, denies election fraud. He says foreign interference is to blame for the unrest.

"If we kowtow to them, we will go into a tailspin," he told his supporters. "We will perish as a state, as a people, as a nation."

Sunday's pro-Lukashenko rally drew several thousand people to the Belarusian capital's Independence Square.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of opposition supporters were holding a nationwide "March for Freedom" to renew pressure on Lukashenko to step down.

nm/aw (Reuters, AFP)