 Belarus: Lukashenko rejects calls for new elections, claims NATO deployed to border | News | DW | 16.08.2020

News

The embattled Belarusian president says NATO has deployed tanks and planes to its western border. He has urged his supporters to defend the country and has rejected calls for a new election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting at a Strategic Management Centre of the Defence Ministry in Minsk, Belarus August 15,

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Sunday that NATO has deployed tanks and planes at its western border.

Speaking at a rally of his supporters in central Minsk, the 65-year-old leader rejected opposition calls for a new election and urged Belarusians to defend their country.

"I called you here not to defend me, but for the first time in a quarter-century, to defend your country and its independence," he said.

Read more: Belarus: Lukashenko claims Russia is ready to help 'ensure security'

More to come...

