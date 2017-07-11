 Belarus: Lukashenko rejects calls for new elections, claims NATO deployed to border | News | DW | 16.08.2020

News

Belarus: Lukashenko rejects calls for new elections, claims NATO deployed to border

The embattled Belarusian president says NATO has deployed tanks and planes to its western border. He has urged his supporters to defend the country and has rejected calls for a new election.

Supporters of Alexander Lukashenko in Independence Square

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Sunday that NATO has deployed tanks and planes at its western border.

Speaking at a rally of his supporters in central Minsk, the 65-year-old leader rejected opposition calls for a new election and urged Belarusians to defend their country.

"I called you here not to defend me, but for the first time in a quarter-century, to defend your country and its independence," he said. Lukashenko told state TV on Saturday that he would move an air assault brigade to Belarus' western border.

Read more: Belarus: Lukashenko claims Russia is ready to help 'ensure security'

Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko appeals to his supporters to defend Belarus

'We will perish as a state'

Belarus has been rocked by demonstrations since last Sunday when Lukashenko claimed victory in a presidential election his opponents say was rigged. Two people have died in the protests and thousands have been arrested.

Read moreDW's Belarus correspondent released after 10-day arrest

Lukashenko, who has led the former Soviet state for 26 years, denies election fraud. He says foreign interference is to blame for the unrest. 

"If we kowtow to them, we will go into a tailspin," he told his supporters. "We will perish as a state, as a people, as a nation."

Sunday's pro-Lukashenko rally drew several thousand people to the Belarusian capital's Independence Square.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of opposition supporters were holding a nationwide "March for Freedom" to renew pressure on Lukashenko to step down.    

Watch video 02:31

Belarus releases protesters detained during crackdown

EU sanctions to target 'specific' officials

The European Union says the presidential vote was neither free nor fair, and is preparing to impose sanctions over the post-election crackdown.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the sanctions are designed to target specific individuals.

"This is not about economic sanctions, which would primarily affect the Belarusian population, but we as the EU want to punish specific individuals proven to have been involved in rigging the election and violence against demonstrators," Maas said.  

nm/mm (Reuters, AFP)

