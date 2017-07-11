Belarus: Lukashenko rejects calls for new elections, claims NATO deployed to border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Sunday that NATO has deployed tanks and planes at its western border.

Speaking at a rally of his supporters in central Minsk, the 65-year-old leader rejected opposition calls for a new election and urged Belarusians to defend their country.

"I called you here not to defend me, but for the first time in a quarter-century, to defend your country and its independence," he said.

More to come...