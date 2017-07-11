Belarus: Lukashenko agrees to EU talks on ending migrant standoff

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed Wednesday that the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border needs to be solved by dialogue between EU and Belarusian representatives, Belarus' state-run Belta news agency reported.

In their second phone call this week, the Belarusian leader and Merkel "agreed that the problem as a whole will be brought up to the level of Belarus and the EU," Belta reported, adding that officials "from both sides will immediately start negotiations."

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that during the call the chancellor stressed the need for humanitarian aid and repatriation facilities to be organized by the UN and EU to help the affected people.

The two leaders spoke Monday and also reportedly discussed organizing humanitarian aid for the thousands of people stranded at the EU-Belarus border.

Belarus faces new sanctions

Brussels has accused Lukashenko of "weaponizing" migration by allegedly facilitating the transport of thousands of migrants to the EU-Belarus border.

On Monday, EU foreign affairs ministers agreed to back a modified set of sanctions targeting the "instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes."

The measures are aimed at Belarusian individuals and entities considered responsible for trafficking migrants in what has been labeled a "hybrid attack" on the bloc.

For more than 10 days, a large group of migrants mainly, from the Middle East, has been stuck near a border crossing with Poland, having been both denied entry to the EU and prevented by Belarusian authorities from turning back.

Polish authorities have responded by sending thousands of troops and countering migrants who attempt to breach border fencing with water cannons and tear gas. Many of the migrants aim to reach Germany or other Western European countries.

