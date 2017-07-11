Belarus live updates: Merkel calls for 'national dialogue'

Germany renews calls for a "national dialogue" between Alexander Lukashenko and the opposition

Belarus' ambassador to Slovakia has stepped down after declaring his support for protesters

EU leaders are to hold an emergency summit on Belarus on Wednesday where they might consider wider sanctions

11:02 Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leshchenya says he is stepping down after declaring his support for anti-Lukashenko demonstrators, according to independent news portal Tut.by.

He said resigning from his post was the "logical step" after he recorded a video message backing the protest movement over the weekend.

"I stand in solidarity with those who peacefully protested on the streets and in the cities of Belarus to make their voices heard," the ambassador said in the video.

Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic has offered Leshchenya asylum in the event that he is not able to return to Belarusia. Four other diplomats have also resigned in support of the protests.

Belarus in crisis Allegations of vote fraud Alexander Lukashenko declared a landslide victory in presidential polls on August 9. According to the official count, the 65-year-old won 80% of the votes while his main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got only 10%. Lukashenko's opponents accuse him of rigging the vote to secure a sixth term after 26 years in power.

Belarus in crisis Protests erupt After the results were announced, Belarusians took to the streets to demand an election rerun monitored by independent observers. Security forces responded with a brutal crackdown. The violence, which Lukashenko blamed on foreign interference, was widely condemned internationally, prompting the EU to prepare sanctions against implicated Belarusian officials.

Belarus in crisis Violent crackdown In the first four days of protests, at least two people died and almost 7,000 were detained. But rather than peter out, rallies calling for Lukashenko's resignation have grown. Thousands of protesters have joined daily marches demanding the release of political prisoners and an end to police violence.

Belarus in crisis Nationwide movement More than 100,000 people took part in a "March for Freedom" on August 16 — one of the biggest ever shows of opposition to Lukashenko's rule. Protesters chanted "Leave!," and waved the red and white historic Belarusian flag that has become a common sight at rallies. Lukashenko scrapped the flag when he came to power, and it has since become a symbol of opposition to him.

Belarus in crisis 'I'm for Lukashenko' Lukashenko's supporters held a rally of their own on August 16, although their numbers were dwarfed by the opposition's march. "I'm for Lukashenko," 68-year-old supporter Alla Georgievna told Reuters. "I don't understand why everyone has risen up against him. We get our pensions and salaries on time thanks to him."

Belarus in crisis Workers put down tools Workers in state-owned industries, considered to be Lukashenko's traditional support base, have started turning against him. Thousands of factory workers took part in walkouts after the opposition called a general strike. Footage from August 17 that was widely shared on social media showed workers at a Minsk tractor plant heckling Lukashenko with shouts of "Leave!" as he tried to give a speech.

Belarus in crisis State media join strike Several hundred journalists, camera operators and other employees at Belarusian state broadcaster BT also walked off the job. Local media said staff had issued demands urging management to end censorship and recognize the election results as invalid. During the strike, "Belarus 1" TV broadcast an empty studio with music playing the background.

Belarus in crisis Opposition in exile Soon after the protests began, opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania, citing threats to her safety. In exile, she has renewed calls for fresh elections and said she is "ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader." Lukashenko, meanwhile, has conceded that new polls would be possible — but only after amending the constitution.



10:30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko must move towards talks with the opposition "in order to overcome the crisis."

The chancellor made the comments in a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Merkel stressed that "the Belarusian government must put a stop to violence against peaceful protesters, release all political prisoners immediately and engage in a national dialogue with the opposition and society," her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin warned Merkel that foreign interference in the ex-Soviet state would be unacceptable and could escalate the situation.

Belarusians have been protesting for 10 consecutive days against the results of the August 9 presidential election. Lukashenko claimed a landslide win, but the opposition accuses him of rigging the vote to secure a sixth term in office. The international community has widely condemned the election process and the subsequent police crackdown on demonstrators. At least two people have died in the violence and thousands of others have been arrested.

Germany sees echoes of own past in Belarus

