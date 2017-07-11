Belarus live updates: Lukashenko says no fresh elections 'until you kill me'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calls for an end to violence

EU leaders to hold an emergency summit on Wednesday

Factory workers and state media employees have joined a general strike

Germany says it is considering wider sanctions against Belarus

Opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has urged security forces to join her side

10:17 Germany has called for an end to the crackdown on peaceful protesters in Belarus and for political prisoners to be released "immediately and unconditionally."

At least two people have died in the post-election demonstrations, while several thousand have been arrested.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said there should be a "national dialogue" between Lukashenko and the opposition "to surmount the crisis," adding that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) could play a role with a "review of the election."

Seibert also said Germany was prepared to back broader EU sanctions against Belarus. The bloc's foreign ministers agreed on Friday to draw up a list of Belarusian officials who would be targeted with sanctions.

"Of course we are looking at the option of expanding the sanctions to other leading figures," Seibert told reporters.

10:05 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has told workers at a tractor plant in Minsk that there will be no new presidential vote.

The ex-Soviet state has been gripped by mass protests since the 65-year-old leader's disputed reelection on Sunday. The opposition and the EU say the vote was neither free nor fair, and have demanded a rerun.

The official Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying he would be willing to share power, and to change the constitution, but that he would not bow to pressure from protesters to hold new elections.

"We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections," Lukashenko was quoted by the Tut.by media outlet as saying.

