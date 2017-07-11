Belarus live updates: Fractures form in diplomatic elite

Belarus' ambassador to Slovakia is stepping down after siding with protesters calling for President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation. Four other diplomats have also abandoned their posts. Follow DW for the latest.
All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
13:15 EU Council President Charles Michel has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Belarus, hours after Putin warned Germany's Merkel against foreign interference in Belarus.
"Only peaceful and truly inclusive dialogue can resolve the crisis in Belarus," Michel wrote on Twitter.
13:10 Protesters have rallied at a prison in Minsk where the husband of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is being held, on the tenth day of consecutive protests.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the detention birthday and sang "Happy Birthday" to popular blogger Siarhei Tsikhanouski, who was turning 42.
His wife chose to run after her husband, who has spoken out against President Lukashenko's regime, chose to contest the presidential election after her husband was detained.
Tsikhanouskaya, currently in Lithuania, has denounced the "rotting system" in Belarus.
12:25 Lithuania's parliament has overwhelmingly voted for economic sanctions against President Lukashenko's regime in Belarus.
"Today, Lithuania's parliament unanimously passed a resolution refusing to recognize the results of the elections in Belarus and Lukashenko as a legitimate President, calling for free and democratic elections and to sanction those responsible for electoral forgery and inconceivable brutalities," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.
The sanctions were supported in a vote of 120-0 with two abstentions. Further details of the sanctions were not immediately shared.
11:19 Belarus has seen major disruptions in internet service since the disputed presidential election, with rights groups accusing the government of censorship. To get around the restrictions, many are turning to privacy apps. Read more here.
11:02 Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leshchenya says he is stepping down after declaring his support for anti-Lukashenko demonstrators, according to independent news portal Tut.by. Four other diplomats have followed suit.
Leshchenya said resigning from his post was the "logical step" after he recorded a video message backing the protest movement over the weekend.
"I stand in solidarity with those who peacefully protested on the streets and in the cities of Belarus to make their voices heard," the ambassador said in the video.
Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic has offered Leshchenya asylum in the event that he is not able to return to Belarusia.
10:30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko must move towards talks with the opposition "in order to overcome the crisis."
The chancellor made the comments in a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Merkel stressed that "the Belarusian government must put a stop to violence against peaceful protesters, release all political prisoners immediately and engage in a national dialogue with the opposition and society," her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin warned Merkel that foreign interference in the ex-Soviet state would be unacceptable and could escalate the situation.
Belarusians have been protesting for 10 consecutive days against the results of the August 9 presidential election. Lukashenko claimed a landslide win, but the opposition accuses him of rigging the vote to secure a sixth term in office. The international community has widely condemned the election process and the subsequent police crackdown on demonstrators. At least two people have died in the violence and thousands of others have been arrested.
ed,nm/aw (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)