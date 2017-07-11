Belarus labels broadcaster Radio Liberty as extremist

Belarus labeled the local service of the United States-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty extremist on Thursday.

The interior ministry's decision means that Belarusians who subscribe to RFE/RL online could face up to six years in prison.

As well as adding RFE/RL to its list of extremist organizations, authorities have launched a criminal investigation over the conduct of one of its journalists.

RFE/RL describes a 'continued clampdown'

The broadcaster posted on its website on Thursday: "Belarus' Interior Ministry has added RFE/RL's Belarus Service, known locally as Radio Svaboda, to its registry of extremist organizations, in a continued clampdown on independent media and civil society sparked by an eruption of protests against authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko's claim he won a presidential election last year that the opposition says was rigged."

Watch video 02:41 Belarus court jails Siarhei Tsikhanouski for 18 years: DW's Nick Connolly reports

Earlier this month, a Minsk court ruled that the social media pages of Radio Svaboda were extremist, before adding all of its content to its registry on Thursday.

Journalist being held 'hostage'

Meanwhile, authorities have launched a criminal case against RFE/RL journalist Andrey Kuznechyk, his relatives said on Thursday. It was not immediately clear what the charges are related to.

Kuznechyk, 43, was detained around a month ago and sentenced twice to 10-day jail terms. RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said the journalist remains in custody, despite serving out both jail terms.

Watch video 04:45 Belarusian activist calls on EU leaders to investigate Lukashenko

"Andrey Kuznechyk has completed his sentences," Fly said in a statement. "As far as we know, Belarusian authorities continue to hold him, essentially as a kidnapped hostage. Andrey should be allowed to return to his family immediately. Journalism is not a crime."

More than 300 media outlets labeled 'extremist'

This development is the latest example of the Lukashenko regime's crackdown on media outlets, which are seen as a threat to his near three decades of rule.

More than 300 independent media outlets on the messaging app Telegram have been designated "extremist" in Belarus since covering mass protests that broke out in the wake of a disputed presidential election in August 2020. Official results declared Lukashenko the winner of the ballot, but the West joined opposition leaders in denouncing the result.

Anti-government protests ensued and authorities subsequently targeted independent media, human rights groups, journalists and activists.

A total of 31 Belarusian journalists are currently serving jail terms or awaiting trial.

Watch video 01:33 UN: End 'appalling situation' at Poland-Belarus border

jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)