Belarus jails Lukashenko opponent Sergei Tsikhanousky

A court on Tuesday jailed Belarus government critic Sergei Tsikhanousky for 18 years, state news agency Belta reported, at the conclusion of a trial conducted behind closed doors.

Tikhanovsky's wife Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was a political novice at the time of his arrest, replaced him as an election candidate and claims to be the rightful winner of the vote.

She denounced the verdict. "The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents," she tweeted, immediately after the sentence was announced.

"While hiding the political prisoners in closed trials, he hopes to continue repressions in silence. But the whole world watches. We won't stop," she added in English.

What was Sergei Tsikhanousky convicted of?

The 43-year-old — in custody since May 2020 — was found guilty of organizing mass unrest and inciting social hatred.

Tsikhanousky had planned to run against Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential elections in Belarus. However, he was arrested before the vote and jailed.

While campaigning, Tsikhanousky coined a new insult for Lukashenko when he called him a "cockroach." The campaign slogan became "Stop the cockroach," and supporters waved slippers — sometimes used to kill the insects — at protests.

Soon after announcing his presidential bid, the activist was detained and charged with violating public order.

Co-defendants also handed lengthy terms

Several other Lukashenko opponents were also sentenced by the court. One of Tsikhanousky's five co-defendants in the high-profile case — veteran politician Mikola Statkevich — was sentenced to 14 years. The now 65-year-old challenged Lukashenko in elections in 2010 but was sentenced to 6 years in prison. Released early in 2015, he was barred from being a candidate in the 2020 poll.

Another defendant in the case was Igor Losik. The 29-year-old was sentenced to 15 years. He was detained in the summer of 2020 and accused of using the messenger app Telegram to incite riots through his popular channel.

The three other co-defendants were the blogger Vladimir Tsyganovich as well as two activists linked to Tsikhanousky — Artyom Sakov and Dmitry Popov. Tsyganovich — was handed a 15-year term, while Sakov and Popov were jailed for 16 years apiece.

Wife and successor vows to keep up fight

Ahead of the sentence, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya had said any verdict would be "illegal and not something with which one can make peace."

"I will keep defending the person I love and who became the leader of millions of Belarusians," Tikhanovskaya said in a video address.

"I will try to do something very difficult — maybe impossible — to bring closer the moment when we will see each other in a new Belarus," she said.

Tsikhanouskaya, who had been a stay-at-home mother of two children at the time of her husband's arrest, was forced to flee ex-Soviet Belarus after her electoral bid, to neighboring Lithuania.

