Belarus issues apology, begins releasing hundreds of detained protesters

Belarusian authorities began releasing hundreds of detained demonstrators who had taken to the streets following Sunday's disputed presidential election result, with the Interior Ministry vowing to release all the protesters by Friday morning.

The release came ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers later on Fridayto discuss possible sanctions against Belarusian leadership in response to its crackdown on post-election protests.

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded the unconditional and immediate release of all detained demonstrators, according to a government spokesman.

Hundreds of relatives and friends stood outside to give food and blankets to those emerging from one detention center in Minsk during the early hours of Friday.

Images of battered prisoners

Footage of the released protesters in front of a detention center showed some of them had large bruises on their backs and legs.

Belarusian activist Franak Viacorka told DW that detainees were being "kept outside, sleeping on asphalt and being beaten every day and every night," adding that he heard about some people being carried away unconscious in ambulances.

A released demonstrator told news cameras outside the detention center that authorities "beat everyone" from teenagers to elderly people.

"Everyone got detained, even if you just came out of a shop to see what's going on and got arrested," they added.

Other released detainees claimed they had been beaten and deprived of food and water.

Belarusian Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov has denied the prisoners were abused.

A woman reacts as she is released from a Minsk detention center in the early hours of Friday

'Insincere' apology

On Thursday evening, the Interior Ministry issued an apology to bystanders who were injured during the crackdown — a move that came after intense pressure from the EU. The ministry added 1,000 detainees would be set free.

Interior Minister Yuri Karayev went on state television to apologize for the arrests, adding that police operations against mass protests resulted in accidental detentions.

"As commander, I would like to take responsibility and apologize honestly to these people in a humane way," he said.

Belarusian activist Viacorka told DW that Karayev's apology was "absolutely insincere" and was only made because of "international pressure."

"They released some of the prisoners to appease the opposition and stop the protests," he said, adding that even as the apology was made people were still being beaten in the detention centers, which he referred to as "concentration camps."

Top challenger calls for peaceful protest

On Friday, top opposition challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya encouraged mayors across Belarus to organize peaceful protests against the result of the election, while urging an end to the violence.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she also asked the Belarusian people to sign a petition demanding an official investigation into voter fraud and demanding a recount.

Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania on Tuesday following the election out of fear for her safety.

Nearly 7,000 people have been reportedly detained since Sunday night, according to official figures, and at least two people have died in the violent crackdown during large-scale demonstrations over President Alexander Lukashenko's contested re-election.

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday had acknowledged that police deliberately fired on a group of protesters, wounding one.

A new round of protests began in Minsk on Friday, with as people formed human chains around the city.

This follows similar protests on Thursday in the Belarusian capital which saw hundreds of women form "lines of solidarity" carrying flowers and pictures of detained loved ones.

