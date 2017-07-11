Belarus: Germany calls for 'clarity' over abducted opposition figures

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday called on Belarus to clarify the whereabouts of opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova following reports she was kidnapped by masked men in the capital Minsk.

"We are alarmed by Ms. Kolesnikova's disappearance," said Maas. "The opposition in Belarus is ready for dialogue but faces waves of repression which is unacceptable."

Opposition figure Maksim Znak told DW that Kolesnikova was prepared for the eventuality of a kidnapping, saying: "She knew about the risk." Znak said her disappearance would "only make [the protests] more massive."

Since Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared victory in a contentious presidential election last month, the former Soviet nation has seen thousands of protesters rally against his 26-year rule.

Belarusian authorities have responded by cracking down on anti-government protesters and targeting opposition figures, including the leading opposition group, the Coordination Council, which has accused Lukashenko's regime of "openly using methods of terror."

The Belarusian interior ministry has denied any involvement in the abduction of the opposition figures.

Read more: The people 'want a new Belarus,' opposition leader says

Watch video 01:31 Witnesses say Belarusian opposition figure abducted

EU threatens sanctions

Maas threatened action if Lukashenko "does not change course," noting that Germany was working with the EU "on a sanction package."

More than 600 people have been arrested as part of the government's crackdown. Two other opposition figures were also kidnapped on Monday, according to opposition groups.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called for "the immediate release of all detained on political grounds before and after the falsified 9 August presidential elections." He said the EU would impose sanctions on "individuals responsible for violence, repression and falsification of election results."

"It is clear that the State authorities in Belarus continue to intimidate or allow intimidation of its citizens in an increasingly lawless way and crudely violate both their own domestic laws and international obligations," Borrell said.

Commenting on Kolesnikova's disappearance, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Belarusian government "must make her safe return their highest priority" and "begin dialogue with the opposition."

Read more: Belarus' Soviet-era economy still propped up by Moscow

How flower power can overturn a system Flowers for a new Belarus Reacting to the police's brutal crackdown on demonstrators following the contested reelection of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian women adopted powerful symbols of peace to pursue the protests. Dressed in white and bearing flowers, they marched and formed solidarity chains in the streets of Minsk, the country's capital. Flowers have often served as a revolutionary symbol.

How flower power can overturn a system The Carnation Revolution Military rule ran for nearly 50 years in Portugal. Arbitrary torture and censorship were imposed by generals such as Carmona and later Salazar. In 1974, army dissidents led to the fall of what was then Europe's oldest dictatorship. The citizens of Lisbon celebrated the nearly bloodless uprising with revolutionary red carnations. The period that followed was called the Third Portuguese Republic.

How flower power can overturn a system The Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia Another flower revolution is the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia, named after the country's national flower. In January 2011, demonstrators overthrew the autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who had led the country for over 20 years before fleeing from the protests to Saudi Arabia.

How flower power can overturn a system The blooming Arab Spring The popular uprising in Tunisia marked the beginning of the Arab Spring, a wave of revolutionary protests which then followed in Egypt, Libya and other countries in North Africa and the Middle East. Tunisia still serves as the best example of a successful revolution. Although further protests followed the overthrow of the government, the country is considered relatively stable.

How flower power can overturn a system No peace in Syria The multi-sided civil war is still ongoing in Syria, where this picture was taken in May 2013. The photo shows a Kurdish rebel of the Syrian Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) in Aleppo with a flower in his Russian AK-47. Seven years later, there is still no end in sight to the conflict.

How flower power can overturn a system Jasmines in China Inspired by the successful uprisings in the Arab world, pro-democracy protests also started in China in 2011. In a clear reference to the events in Tunisia, protestors wore jasmine flowers. The Chinese authorities reacted quickly: Jasmines were banned in flower markets. On the internet, searches for the term "jasmine" were also blocked.

How flower power can overturn a system Rose Revolution in Georgia Though perhaps not as famous, another flower revolution took place in Georgia. In 2003, the protests that came to be known as the "Rose Revolution" led to the resignation of President (and former foreign minister of the Soviet Union) Eduard Shevardnadze. Protesters literally applied a quote from the first Georgian president: "We will throw roses instead of bullets on our enemies."

How flower power can overturn a system Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan After parliamentary elections in February 2005, popular unrest in Kyrgyzstan led to the overthrow of President Akayev. Rioters used the symbol of the opposition, the mountain tulip. The situation remained unstable until Kyrgyzstan established a parliamentary republic in 2010. Human rights organizations nevertheless still report restrictions on freedom of the press and of expression.

How flower power can overturn a system Flowers and colors The Tulip and Rose Revolutions are among the so-called color revolutions, a wave of protest movements in the former Soviet Union during the early 2000s, which also includes the Orange Revolution in Ukraine. Flowers were already used in political protest much earlier: For instance, social democrats adopted the red rose as a symbol. Hippies protested against the Vietnam War with flowers too.

How flower power can overturn a system Flowers in Thailand Reacting to protests in 2013, the Thai government reversed the usual roles and let policemen distribute flowers to the demonstrators. After months of power struggles between the pro-government "Red Shirts" and the opposition coalition of "Yellow Shirts," the military seized power in a coup in 2014 and imposed martial law on the country. Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann, Elizabeth Grenier



ls/msh (Reuters, AFP)