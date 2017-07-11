Belarus: France's Macron pledges support to opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius on Tuesday to discuss European support for the opposition in her country.

Tsikhanouskaya told reporters that Macron had promised to help negotiate the release of political prisoners in Belarus.

"He promised us to do everything to help with negotiations, [during] this political crisis in our country ... and he will do everything to help to release all the political prisoners," she said after the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting was Tsikhanouskaya's most high-profile round of talks with a foreign leader since the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, in which both she and incumbent Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory.

Read more: Svetlana Alexievich: Nobel laureate leaves Belarus for Germany

Macron tours the Baltic states

"We will do our best as Europeans to help mediate," Macron told reporters.

Macron met with the former presidential candidate, who fled to Lithuania after a state crackdown on protesters and opposition figures in the wake of the disputed election, as part of a trip to the Baltic states.

On Monday, after first arriving in Vilnius, the French president urged Belarusian authorities to stop making unlawful arrests, to release political prisoners and to respect the election results.

Read more: Belarus: Athletes unite to oppose 'paranoid dictator' Lukashenko

Watch video 02:13 Share Fiftieth day of opposition protests in Belarus Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3j53h Fiftieth day of opposition protests in Belarus

ab/dr (AFP, Reuters)