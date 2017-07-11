Belarus flight: Germany demands explanation of diversion, arrest

Berlin on Sunday demanded an explanation from the Belarusian government after military jets forced a Ryanair passenger plane to land in the capital, Minsk.

The German Foreign Ministry also said answers were needed about the alleged arrest of a former editor from the Minsk-critical news outlet Nexta.

The blogger Roman Protasevich was on the Athens-to-Vilnius Ryanair flight when a fighter jet intercepted the plane's path. The passenger plane's crew asked for permission to land, and Protasevich — who has been critical of President Alexander Lukashenko — was reportedly detained.

"We need an immediate explanation by the government of Belarus on the diversion of a RyanAir flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," the German Foreign Ministry's state secretary Miguel Berger wrote on Twitter.

French Foreign Affairs Minister said the incident was "unacceptable" and called for a "firm and united response."

Shock from Greece and Lithuania

Leaders of the flight's departure and destination nations, Greece and Lithuania, were among the first to respond.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the events were "unprecedented and shocking."

"We demand all passengers' immediate release. Tomorrow's #EUCO must address the need to step up pressure on Belarus. Enough is enough," Mitsoatakis said in a tweet.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda slammed the decision to target a civilian aircraft as "unprecedented" and "abhorrent."

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned the arrests and said he had asked European Council President Charles Michel to consider sanctions. He said the actions could not go unpunished.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Roman Protasevich by Belarusian authorities after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked. This is a reprehensible act of state terrorism," he said.

EU chiefs hold Minsk accountable

Some 171 passengers on board the flight — between two European Union member states — were unable to proceed with their journey.

Bloc officials warned Belarus that it would be held responsible for the fate of the diverted flight, calling for all passengers to be released.

"We hold the government of Belarus responsible for the security of all passengers and the aircraft," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted.

"ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel immediately," he said, appearing to implicitly be demanding Protasevich's release.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this message.

"ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel to Vilnius immediately and their safety ensured," she said, in a separate tweet. "Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences," she warned.

European Council President Charles Michel, who is set to host a summit of 27 EU national leaders on Monday, said it was "essential" that the International Civil Aviation Organization investigate.

