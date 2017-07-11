Belarus: EU rejects Lukashenko inauguration as illegitimate

President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate leader of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday.

The EU does not recognize Belarus' "falsified results," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of EU leaders.

Wednesday's "so-called inauguration" went directly against the will of the people, while the August 9 election was "neither free nor fair," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States and several European countries including Germany also said they refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimately installed leader.

Lukashenko, 66, who has led Belarus for more than a quarter century, responded defiantly to the rejection of his vote.

"They're shouting that they don't recognize us," he said at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Cui Qirning. "We never asked anyone to recognise or not recognize our elections, or to recognize the legitimacy of the re-elected president or not," he said.

More mass arrests

Meanwhile, Belarus police said they detained 364 protesters following Lukashenko's inauguration on Wednesday. "A total of 363 citizens (252 of them in Minsk) were detained yesterday for violating the law on mass events," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Of those detained, 320 were kept in custody for their cases to be reviewed by a court, the statement said, noting 59 separate protests in various parts of the country.

