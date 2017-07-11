Belarus border crisis: Poland detains 100 migrants

The Polish Defense Ministry reported Thursday that there had been numerous attempts to cross the border from Belarus. It said on Twitter that around 100 migrants had been detained.

As regional leaders consider the next step in the Belarus-Poland border crisis, thousands of migrants remain in the border area.

Belarusian special forces accused of helping crossings

The Polish ministry alleges Belarusian Spetsnaz, or special forces, conducted reconnaissance and had possibly damaged the barbed wire fencing.

"Then the Belarusians forced the migrants to throw stones at Polish soldiers to distract them. The attempt to cross the border took place several hundred metres away," the ministry said.

In video footage Polish soldiers can be seen surrounding a large group of people huddled in the darkness.

Poland has passed legislation in parliament allowing groups of migrants to be pushed back into Belarus.

Former German government migration adviser Gerald Knaus told DW that what is happening at the border is in violation of EU law.

"The Polish prime minister is not even arguing that this is in line with EU law. He simply says and explains that EU law should be irrelevant because Poland is facing an invasion. And so these basic principles, these conventions are suspended. Legally it's clear, unfortunately, politically, it's also clear that there is now a consensus in the EU to just accept this violation."

Watch video 04:04 'Human rights are really being trampled here'

EU must exercise ‘humane control'

Knaus said migrants who reach Poland should be allowed to apply for asylum, while ways are found to stop travel to Belaurs. He said the EU should exercise what he calls "humane control."

"Humane control would be to say our laws are clear. Those who reach Poland have a right to apply for asylum in Poland or in the European Union. And if we want to stop people going to Belarus, we need to think about other ways to do that. That is an effort, but it is worth it. If you believe in a fundamental convention of human rights."

Watch video 02:51 Polish police clash with migrants at Belarus border

The migration adviser also said that the guiding principles of the 1951 Refugee Convention have been sidelined.

"The core of the refugee convention is no longer respected by any of the bigger democracies. So at our borders in the 70th year of the refugee convention, this refugee convention is unfortunately no longer guiding what is happening."

Watch video 01:20 Border crisis: Locals step up to help, but no broad solution in sight

AFP contributed to this report

Edited by: Rob Turner