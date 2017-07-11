Belarus blocks Lukashenko rival from presidential vote

The Belarusian election commission on Tuesday declined to register businessman Viktor Babariko as a candidate for the country's upcoming presidential election on August 9.

The commission's chairwoman read out allegations that Babariko failed to declare all his earnings and that his campaign used financing from a foreign organization.

The commission then unanimously voted against his candidacy.

Babariko was detained in June after being accused of crimes including taking $430 million (€378 million) out of the country in money-laundering schemes.

No rivals for presidency

The businessman was widely seen as incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's main rival for the presidential post.

Lukashenko has held the presidency since the office was established in 1994. But support for him among the public is low.

In June, Minsk became the center for anti-government protesters who took to the streets of the capital chanting "psycho 3%" — referring to an online opinion poll showing just 3% support for Lukashenko and his dismissal of the coronavirus pandemic as a mere "psychosis."

In response, Lukashenko shut down the internet and sent police to arrest demonstrators and journalists.

There are now no obstacles to Lukashenko's presidential bid.

kmm/sms (Reuters, AFP)