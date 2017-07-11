Belarus: Another high-profile opposition figure seized in Minsk

Belarusian lawyer Maxim Znak was taken from his office by masked people in plain clothes on Wednesday, the opposition Coordination Council said.

Znak is a member of the council board and a prominent critic of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian police initially said they were not aware of the alleged detention, but media reports also indicate that Znak's office was being searched.

Znak was one of the few prominent opposition candidates in Belarus who has not yet been detained by authorities. The council said they could not reach Znak on the phone, but that he texted the word "masks" to colleagues.

His apparent detention comes after Maria Kolesnikova, one of the most prominent opposition figures still in Belarus, was detained near the Belarus-Ukraine border Monday after she resisted a forced deportation by tearing up her passport and jumping out of a car.

Kolesnikova's lawyer said Wednesday that she is now being detained under criminal charges of "suspicion of making calls to seize power," Russian news agency RIA reported.

Maxim Znak and Maria Kolesnikova watch a Women's March in Minsk

They are 'snatching the best of us'

Znak and Kolesnikova's detention leaves Nobel Prize-winning writer Svetlana Alexievich as the last remaining member of the Coordination Council's governing presidium to remain free in Belarus.

On Wednesday, 72-year-old Alexievich told reporters that unidentified men in plainclothes were seeking to intimidate her by gathering outside her apartment building.

"They call my house intercom system non-stop," she said, pointing to two buses parked nearby, the AFP news agency reported.

Referring to reports of Znak's detention, Alexievich said security services were "snatching the best of us."

"What is happening is terror against the people," she said

Who is the opposition in Belarus?

The Coordination Council set up by opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who ran against Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential election.

Znak was a lawyer for Viktor Barbariko, who intended to stand against Lukashenko in the August elections before he was imprisoned in June.

Tsikhanouskaya called on Russia to "support the Belarusian people" in a video message on Wednesday, describing Russia as leading a "propaganda campaign" against the protest movement.

Hours later, Lukashenko announced he would visit Russia next week.

Protesters have disputed the official election results that saw Lukashenko claim a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets over the last month, with tens of thousands protesting against the president once again on Sunday.

Authorities arrested more than 600 people over the weekend. Rights groups have widely reported hundreds of counts of torture. Police said they detained a further 121 people at protests on Tuesday.

wmr, ed/sms (Interfax, Reuters, AFP)