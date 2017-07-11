Belarus announces sanctions against EU

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Friday it had compiled a list of people barred from entering Belarus as part of retaliatory sanctions against the European Union.

The ministry said it was introducing "counter sanctions" as a "reciprocal" measure after the EU adopted restrictions against members of the Belarus regime following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed reelection.

Earlier on Friday, after weeks of deadlock, EU leaders agreed to sanction Minsk over its controversial election result as well as its crackdown on protesters. Some 40 Belarusian officials have been targeted, though Lukashenko is not on the list.

The officials on the list are those the bloc accuses of falsifying the election outcome and being behind the violent crackdown on protesters in the aftermath of the August 9 nationwide ballot.

Moscow defends Minsk

The Kremlin sprang to the defense of its ally Belarus, criticizing the EU sanctions.

"In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

jsi/cbe (Reuters, AFP)