Belarus: Alexander Lukashenko sworn in as president, state media reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in for a sixth term, the official news agency Belta reported Wednesday.

The inauguration took place in secret and with no prior announcement. Hundreds of top government officials were reportedly present for the ceremony held in the capital, Minsk.

Lukashenko has been in power for 26 years. He claimed victory in an August 9 election the opposition says was rigged. Belarus has witnessed mass protests since the vote.

more to come...

wmr/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)