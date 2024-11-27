Beirut wakes up to truce deal: Journalist Stella Männer

ConflictsLebanonBeirut wakes up to truce deal: Journalist Stella MännerTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonStella Männer in Beirut, Lebanon | Gerhard Elfers11/27/2024November 27, 2024Air strikes on the Lebanese capital continued until a ceasefire deal brokered by the US and France between Israel and Hezbollah took effect at 4:00 a.m. local time. Journalist Stella Männer is in Beirut and sums up the mood. https://p.dw.com/p/4nTFjAdvertisement