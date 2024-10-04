Beirut rocked by Israeli airstrikes as WHO urges cease-fire

Beirut rocked by Israeli airstrikes as WHO urges cease-firePublished October 4, 2024last updated October 4, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel carries out fresh strikes in south Beirut, with explosions near city's international airport
- Israel was targeting Hashem Safieddine, the rumored successor to Hassan Nasrallah, US outlets Axios and New York Times report
- US ‘discussing’ possible Israeli strikes on Iran oil sites
- WHO says 28 health workers killed in Lebanon in the past day, urges cease-fire
- Israel carries out deadliest air raid in West Bank since 2000
Here's the latest in regards to the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region for Friday, October 4:
WHO says 28 health workers killed in Lebanon in the past day
The World Health Organization (WHO) said 28 health workers in Lebanon were killed in the past day, and it called for a cease-fire.
The UN health agency said access to medical care is becoming limited as three dozen health facilities closed in the south and five hospitals were either partly or fully evacuated in Beirut.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the dire situation, noting that health workers are not showing up at their jobs because they've fled areas that have been bombed.
He said WHO had to scrap plans to fly in medical and trauma supplies Friday because Beirut international airport is mostly closed.
Lebanon's health minister, meanwhile, said Israeli strikes that hit hospitals and health care centers violate international law.
The Lebanese Red Cross also said an Israeli strike wounded four of its paramedics and killed a Lebanese army soldier as they were evacuating wounded people from the south.
It said the convoy near the village of Taybeh, which was accompanied by Lebanese troops, was targeted Thursday despite coordinating its movements with UN peacekeepers.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Israeli strikes hit close to Beirut's international airport
At least one Israeli strike early on Friday hit outside the perimeter of Beirut's international airport, Reuters news agency reported, citing a source in the Lebanese Ministry of Transport and Public Works.
Earlier in the evening, a source close to Hezbollah told AFP an Israeli strike had targeted a warehouse next to Beirut airport, in the capital's south.
The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.
Israel also launched renewed strikes on Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, near midnight on Thursday.
The air raids targeted Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, rumored successor to assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, report Axios and the New York Times.
Safieddine's fate was not clear, he said.
Israel's military has not yet commented on whether it targeted Safieddine.
sri/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)