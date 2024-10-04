Beirut rocked by Israeli airstrikes as WHO urges cease-fire

Skip next section WHO says 28 health workers killed in Lebanon in the past day

10/04/2024 October 4, 2024 WHO says 28 health workers killed in Lebanon in the past day

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 28 health workers in Lebanon were killed in the past day, and it called for a cease-fire.

The UN health agency said access to medical care is becoming limited as three dozen health facilities closed in the south and five hospitals were either partly or fully evacuated in Beirut.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the dire situation, noting that health workers are not showing up at their jobs because they've fled areas that have been bombed.

He said WHO had to scrap plans to fly in medical and trauma supplies Friday because Beirut international airport is mostly closed.

Lebanon's health minister, meanwhile, said Israeli strikes that hit hospitals and health care centers violate international law.

The Lebanese Red Cross also said an Israeli strike wounded four of its paramedics and killed a Lebanese army soldier as they were evacuating wounded people from the south.

It said the convoy near the village of Taybeh, which was accompanied by Lebanese troops, was targeted Thursday despite coordinating its movements with UN peacekeepers.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.