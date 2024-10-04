Beirut rocked by Israeli airstrikes as WHO urges cease-fire

Skip next section UN Security Council backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country

The UN Security Council has affirmed its full support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after Israel banned him from entering the country.

The 15-member body said in a statement that "any decision not to engage with the UN Secretary-General or the United Nations is counterproductive, especially in the context of escalating tensions in the Middle East."

The statement did not name Israel.

The UN's most powerful body also "underscored the need for all member states to have a productive and effective relationship with the secretary-general and to refrain from any actions that undermine his work and that of his office."

The UN statement comes after Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday that Guterres is "persona non grata" — not welcome — in the country.

The Israeli government has accused the UN chief of being biased against Israel.