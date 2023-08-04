Beirut rebuilds its cultural past and future

It's been three years since the massive explosion in Beirut's port. Lebanon's cultural scene is still reeling, but a new museum building offers hope.

More than 200 people were killed and large parts of the city devastated when close to 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast wave was so strong that — according to UNESCO — around 640 historic buildings were affected. A fiasco for Lebanon, which has been marked by civil war, political crises and economic decline.

It also affected many cultural sites: the Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum, Lebanon's oldest independent cultural institution, was severely damaged.

The huge explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020 devastated large parts of the city. Also hit were important cultural sites Image: Dylan Collins/AFPTV/AFP/Getty Images

Restoration work has taken almost three years, with more than $3 million (€2.7 million) in support from France, Italy and UNESCO. The building was able to reopen in May 2023. "A miracle and a sign of hope," said Klaus-Dieter Lehmann, former president of the German Goethe Institute and the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, especially since the Sursock Museum had been an "anchor for Lebanon's cultural scene and a showcase for the country's art production" for decades. Director Karina El Helou even spoke of a "symbol for the continuity of cultural life in Beirut."

She could be right. For Beirut, once nicknamed the "Paris of the East," is not only, as Lehmann notes, "a battered city." The explosion struck at the heart of Beirut's cultural life. In the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods, cafes, alternative spaces for poetry slams, discussion evenings or small live concerts, as well as design studios for jewelry, furniture or clothing, were destroyed.

Perpetrators of the Beirut explosion remain uncertain

Many of those affected, including many cultural workers, still have to fear that their houses will now be bought up by large investors. This would mean the end of Beirut's alternative cultural scene. But there is protest: "We're staying!" is repeatedly shining defiantly in signal red letters on large posters hanging on the walls of buildings.

German-Lebanese gallery manager Andree Sfeir-Semler Image: Volker Renner

"The explosion destroyed a great deal," recalls German-Lebanese Andree Sfeir-Semler. "Many musicians lost their instruments; many painters, their works of art." Sfeir-Semler is a specialist in Arab contemporary art and runs — in addition to her gallery in Hamburg, Germany — an artistic branch in Beirut. Her exhibition rooms at the port were completely destroyed in the huge explosion in August 2020. Until today, it remains unclear who is responsible for the disaster.

"Lebanon's art scene still exists, but it exists less and less in Lebanon," Lehmann says. What is causing the country problems, even more than before the explosion, is the uncharted exodus of creative artists. Economic crisis and corruption have driven many creative people away. "Beirut's cultural scene is now spread all over the world," also says Anne Eberhard, director of Germany's Goethe Institute in Beirut. Large diaspora communities have emerged in France and Germany in particular, she says. "Berlin is increasingly becoming a kind of Arab cultural capital," she noted.

Primary role of art and culture

In Beirut, on the other hand, many cultural institutions have given up or downsized. A romantic artist's life? "You first have to be able to afford that here!" Eberhard said to DW. She describes Lebanon as a country of stark contrasts between rich and poor, with a "fragmented cosmos of power" between the 18 religious communities. One in five people in Lebanon is a Syrian refugee, she said. "Art and culture," Eberhard says, "can therefore be a very political issue here!"

Anne Eberhard heads the Goethe-Institut in Beirut: The German cultural institute helps young artists in Lebanon to develop their skills Image: Elie Bekhazi/Goethe-Institut

Indeed, the balance of power in Lebanon has been fragile since the sectarian groups divided power among themselves in the 1989 Taif Agreement, putting an end to the civil war. The civil war beginning in 1975 had plunged the country into chaos. "Art and literature became increasingly politicized and ideologized," says Lehmann. The fierce battles with rapidly changing fronts and alliances had abruptly ended Beirut's productive epoch after independence from France in 1943.

Lebanon has always been a cultural oasis

Nonetheless, art and culture are once again playing a central role in Lebanon. This is evidenced on the one hand in the young community of "emerging artists" who, according to Eberhard, are setting an agenda. For example, artists are performing on the streets or in refugee camps.

Others have organized festivals outside Beirut, thus bringing culture to the provinces, which have been neglected and punished by politicians. The Goethe Institute helps financially with such artistic projects and with contacts, and provides "structural aid" where there is a lack of state cultural funding: The Goethe program "ArtEvolution," for example, supports young artists in their own productions.

Many Lebanese artists are resisting a widespread mentality of denial — their works revolving around experiences of flight, camp or exile, abject poverty, civil war, political homelessness. "Lebanon's contemporary art," says gallery owner Sfeir-Semler, "is the only entity today that doesn't depend on one of the 18 religious communities in the country." In Beirut, she says, a certain tolerance between people still exists, more so than elsewhere in the Arab region. "Why is there such an art scene in Lebanon and not in Syria, in Egypt, in the Gulf states?" the art expert asks, "because there is no Arab city where people are as free as in Beirut!"

Plans for a new art museum

Amongst it all, Beirut's latest cultural project is thriving, although it is not entirely unchallenged: Not far from the National Museum, which preserves the country's archaeological treasures, in the vicinity of a private mineral museum and the new Beit Beirut cultural center, the Beirut Museum of Art, or BeMA for short, is to be built within four years. It could house the collection of the Lebanese Ministry of Culture.

Amale Andraos' light-filled museum building in Beirut is scheduled for completion by 2026 Image: Work AC

The approximately 2,300 works of modern and contemporary art by predominantly Lebanese artists are currently still stored in depots and — according to newspaper reports — are in a miserable condition: holes in canvases, works covered in dust and mold, broken sculptures — the civil war has also left its mark here. But perhaps that's why the museum design by Amale Andraos, a Lebanese architect living in the US, was able to prevail. It seems like an invitation: The facade of light consists of open balconies. From the outside, one's view falls on stairs and interior spaces.

Private donors have already raised part of the $30 million (nearly €27.5 million) that the BeMA is expected to cost. The foundation stone has recently been placed.

A sculpture by Lebanese architect Nadim Karam commemorates the victims of the explosion in Beirut harbor Image: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS

And yet the initiators are already beginning to have doubts as to whether the project would still fit in with the times, whether it would not make more sense to preserve what already exists.

"The past few years have been a roller coaster ride," Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Michele Haddad, one of the directors of the Beirut Museum of Art. The deteriorating situation, she says, has led to a rethinking of the project. "How to find the architecture of the new museum, what will go in there, where the artworks will come from and who will pay for it in the end, we'll have to see to all that," said gallery owner Andree Sfeir-Semler.

"But it's definitely better than nothing!"

This article was originally written in German.