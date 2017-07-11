Lebanon: Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port

A warehouse at Beirut port caught fire on Thursday, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and spurring panic among residents.

"A fire broke out at a warehouse for oils and tires at the Free Zone of Beirut's Port, and operations to extinguish it have begun; army helicopters will take part in extinguishing it," the army said in a statement. Live footage showed one helicopter flying to the area with a water container underneath.

Local media said that businesses with offices near the port asked their employees to leave the area, while troops closed a major road that passes near the port.

"Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across Beirut. We just can't catch a break," tweeted Aya Majzoub, a Lebanon researcher with Human Rights Watch.

The cause was not immediately clear.

No repeat of August explosion

Warehouses at the port had been shattered by a deadly explosion last month.

The August 4 blast killed 190 people, injured around 6,500 and decimated grain silos integral to Lebanon's infrastructure, after nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire. The chemical had been stored in poor condition at the port for several years.

George Kettaneh, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, said that authorities did not fear another blast as a result of the flames.

Additionally, there were no injuries so far, but some people who were nearby were suffering from shortness of breath, he said.

lc/rt (AP, Reuters)