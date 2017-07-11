Beirut explosion live updates: Half of city affected by damage

Massive blast destroys Beirut's port

Hospitals struggle to cope with the thousands of wounded

Prime Minister says 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse caused the blasts

The blast damage extends over half of the city

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

10:30 Lebanon's main grain silo at the port was demolished in the explosion along with the wheat inside, leaving the beleaguered country with less than a month's reserves of the grain, the economy minister said.

Raoul Nehme said that Lebanon needed reserves for at least three months to maintain food security. However, after the blast there are only enough reserves for "a bit less than a month" for a nation of more than six million people.

The explosion was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, leaving the harbor a wreck, disabling the main entry port for imports to feed the country.

Read more: Lebanon faces its worst crisis since the civil war

Watch video 02:07 Share Beirut explosion Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gQZT Massive explosion shakes Beirut

10:18 Germany has announced it is sending an urban rescue team to Beirut. The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) will help with efforts to "search and recover" people from the wreckage, a spokesman said after a meeting of the German government's crisis unit.

The team will consist of 47 people and could leave as early as today, the spokesman added. It will "support the crisis management of the embassy" with deliveries and services.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has contacted his Lebanese counterpart, the spokesman added.

The Netherlands, Czech Republic and Russia are all sending in rescue teams to help in treating the wounded, as well as aid the search for survivors among the rubble.

Dutch authorities said 67 aid workers were heading for Beirut, including doctors, police officers and firefighters.

The Czech Republic's team, which is also en route, includes a unit of the fire brigade which is specialized in rescuing people buried after such explosions. The unit includes five search dogs with their handlers and 30 additional staff.

Meanwhile, emergency medical aid from Kuwait has arrived in Beirut.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has called on "friendly countries" to help a country already reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades and the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatar announced it would send field hospitals to ease the pressure on Lebanon's buckling medical system.

10:05 International reactions and offers of help are pouring in, including offers from Israel. Read more here: Beirut blast: Condolences and aid pour in for Lebanon after deadly explosion

10:02 Up to 300,000 people are homeless according to Beirut governor Marwan Abboud. He also added that more than $3 billion (€2.53 billion) worth of damage has been caused and that over half of the city has been affected.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Panic in Beirut Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Blasts felt in city's outskirts The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Dozens killed, thousands injured Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue 'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Race to save survivors More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Felt as far away as Cyprus The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue People are 'asking for their loved ones' DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Two-week state of emergency Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Lebanon faces double-blow The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion. Author: Darko Janjevic



09:50 Welcome to our live coverage of the aftermath of the Beirut blast. Read how the blast happened here: Powerful explosion rocks Lebanon's capital Beirut, scores killed, thousands injured