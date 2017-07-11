Beirut blasts: Here's what we know so far

Twin explosions ripped through the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 100 people and injuring some 5,000 others. DW explains exactly what happened — and what we have yet to find out.

What happened?

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 UTC) on Tuesday, two massive blasts rocked the northern port of Beirut.

Online videos of the disaster showed a dark cloud with sparks and lights inside after the first blast, before a much larger explosion shook the Lebanese capital.

According to Germany's geosciences center GFZ, the second explosion struck with a force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake. The shock wave could be felt as far away as Cyprus some 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Beirut.

The site of the explosion in Beirut

What caused the explosion?

While the cause of the first blast remains unclear, Lebanese officials said the second mammoth explosion was caused by 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate that was being stored at the port.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound found in agricultural fertilizer and is also used in mining charges and even in bombs.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the explosive substance had been stored at the port for six years after it was confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014.

How many victims?

The number of those killed and injured is expected to rise as rescue teams search the rubble for survivors and victims. At least 135 people were killed and another 5,000 injured at the time of writing.

Several victims were still being identified. Throughout the night, radio presenters read the name of missing or wounded people, and an Instagram page called "Locating Victims Beirut" began posting photographs of missing people.

Several countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Russia and the Czech Republic have sent rescue teams to help with the search.

Germany's Federal Agency for Technical Relief said at least eight German nationals were injured in the disaster, while the Netherlands confirmed that the Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon and his wife were among the wounded.

Bangladesh's military said 21 members of the United Nations Interim Force and the Bangladesh Navy were injured in the explosion.

What is the damage?

The power of the explosion caused buildings to crumble as walls and roofs collapsed. Balconies lay on the street and chairs from nearby restaurants were found upside down.

The streets of the city center were covered in debris and class. Vehicles and ships were also damaged.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue Panic in Beirut Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue Blasts felt in city's outskirts The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue Dozens killed, thousands injured Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue 'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue Race to save survivors More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue Felt as far away as Cyprus The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue People are 'asking for their loved ones' DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue Two-week state of emergency Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and rescue Lebanon faces double-blow The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion. Author: Darko Janjevic



The blast also consumed a major wheat silo at the port, raising concerns that the country, which relies on imports and is struggling economically amid the coronavirus pandemic, could struggle to feed itself.

The government has estimated the explosions caused between $3 billion and $5 billion of damage.

More than 113 people have been killed and 4,000 people injured in the disaster. Hospitals in the area have been overrun with patients, some being treated in corridors and parking lots due to lack of capacity. They have pleaded for blood donations and as well as generators to ensure the electricity stays on.

Watch video 02:30 Share Beirut blast aftermath Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gRz1 Beirut emergency services overwhelmed by blast aftermath

What we don't know

The cause of the first explosion has yet to be confirmed. Experts have suggested that fireworks could have been involved, though Lebanese officials did not indicate that was the cause of the first explosion.

Lebanese media also reported that the first explosion may have been sparked by welding work in a warehouse — but authorities have not addressed the reports.

Watch video 08:36 Share Beirut blast eyewitness: 'I can't find the words to describe it' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gQEL Beirut blast eyewitness: 'I can't find the words to describe it'

What is the government is doing?

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Wednesday during which they announced a two-week state of emergency.

Prime Minister Diab declared Wednesday a day of mourning in Lebanon. He also condemned that ammonium nitrate was sitting at a port warehouse for more than half a decade.

"It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said at a defense council meeting, according to his spokesman later briefing reporters.

"We cannot remain silent on this issue ... I will not rest until I know who was responsible for what happened and give them harshest punishment."

dv/stb (AFP, AP, dpa)