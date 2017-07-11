Beirut blast: Condolences and aid pour in for Lebanon after deadly explosion

Condolences poured in from across the world for Lebanon, after its capital, Beirut, was rocked by a massive explosion that killed at least 100 and injured over 4,000 others others on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab called on "friendly countries" to support a country already facing its worst economic turmoil in years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his "deepest condolences ... following the horrific explosions in Beirut," adding that United Nations staff were among the injured.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted his sympathy for the victims.

“Deeply pained to hear of the massive explosions in Beirut with precious lives lost & thousand injured,” he wrote. “We stand in solidarity with our Lebanese brethren in their difficult hour, sharing their sorrow & grief. May Allah grant speedy recovery to the injured & strength to the bereaved.”

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that he had instructed the NSC head, Ben-Shabbat, to speak to the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process to clarify how Israel can further assist Lebanon.

The director of a hospital in northern Israel also offered to help treat the victims. Speaking in Arabic on Army Radio on Wednesday, the Head of Galilee Medical Centre in Nahayira, Doctor Masad Brahoum said, "We only want to give a helping hand. Whoever comes will get treatment and will leave healthy and whole."



However, Israel and Lebanon do not hold diplomatic relations. Lebanese officials rejected an official Israeli offer to send humanitarian aid, saying, "We do not take aid from an enemy state."



Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also offered to send medical aid and to treat the injured. "Iran announces its readiness to send medical aid to Lebanon and also offers treatment of the injured and other necessary medical assistance," Rouhani said.

"We hope that the circumstances of this incident will be determined as soon as possible and that peace will return to Beirut."

Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said it did not believe Israeli rocket attacks were behind the blast, while the Israeli military also denied involvement in the explosion. Lebanese Prime Minister Diab later said that the second, larger explosion had been caused by a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate — a volatile chemical with many uses ranging from agricultural fertilizer to bomb-making.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Panic in Beirut Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Blasts felt in city's outskirts The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Dozens killed, thousands injured Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue 'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Race to save survivors More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Felt as far away as Cyprus The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue People are 'asking for their loved ones' DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath - destruction, chaos and rescue Two-week state of emergency Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion.



'Too early' to speculate

US President Donald Trump offered his condolences and said the US stood ready to assist Lebanon, but he also indicated that his generals "seem to feel" the massive explosion was a "terrible attack" of some kind.

"It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel it was," Trump claimed. "This was not a ... some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes."

Trump's comments were issued at a similar time to Lebanese updates on the large stockpile of ammonium nitrate, potentially explaining the apparent contradiction.

Mike Pompeo, US's Secretary of State, said the US was monitoring the situation.

British officials, however, said that it was too early to speculate on the cause of the blast. "The Lebanese authorities are of course investigating the cause of that tragedy and before we have the results of that inquiry it is premature to speculate," British junior education minister Nick Gibb told Sky.

International pledges for aid

France's President, Emmanuel Macron, issued tweets in French and then in Arabic. "I express my brotherly solidarity with the Lebanese people after the explosion," Macron said, adding that French aid and resources had already been dispatched towards Beirut.

France is expected to send two planes with dozens of emergency workers, a mobile medical unit and 15 tons of aid material to Beirut. Macron’s office said the aid should allow for the treatment of around 500 victims.

Additionally, French peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon have been helping in the aftermath of the blast.

European Council President Charles Michel said the EU "stands ready to provide assistance and support."

The European Commission tweeted that its emergency response coordination center had activated a rapid mapping service to support local authorities.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said Lebanon accepted an offer to send a team of 37 rescuers with sniffer dogs to Beirut, while Denmark said it was ready to provide humanitarian assistance and Greece has said it is ready to help authorities "with all means at its disposal."

Jordan said a military field hospital including all necessary personnel will be dispatched, according to the Royal Court. Egypt has also opened a field hospital in Beirut to receive the wounded.

Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, sent a telegram to his Lebanese counterpart offering his condolences for the loss of life from the blast.



Russian emergency officials later pledged to send five planeloads of aid to Beirut, while the Ministry for Emergency Situations said it will send rescuers, medical workers, a makeshift hospital and a lab for coronavirus testing to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Germany's foreign office said that employees of the German embassy in Lebanon were among those injured by the blast. Germany said that it was checking what help it could offer immediately.

Boris Johnson, the PM of UK, said that the pictures from Beirut were "shocking" and that the UK would offer help, including to British nationals affected by the blast.

am/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)